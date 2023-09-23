How to watch the last supermoon of the year in UAE

The Harvest Moon will grace the skies on September 29

A 'blue' supermoon sets over Nablus city in the occupied West Bank early on September 1, 2023. AFP

Sarwat Nasir author image
Sarwat Nasir
Sep 23, 2023
Powered by automated translation

The fourth and last supermoon of the year is set to light up the UAE skies next Friday.

The celestial event takes place when a full moon or a new moon arrives at its closest point to Earth in its elliptical orbit, appearing slightly larger than usual from the planet.

Stargazers can observe the supermoon with telescopes at an event being held by the Dubai Astronomy Group at the Al Thuraya Astronomy Centre.

“This month’s moon is called the Harvest Moon because it happens closest to the fall equinox. The night sky will adorn itself with the last supermoon of the year,” the Dubai Astronomy Group said.

“This lunar spectacle promises to be a breathtaking visual delight, as the moon graces us with its brilliance in a grand celestial finale.”

Tickets for the observation event cost Dh60 each.

The dazzling lunar display comes after a 'blue' supermoon wowed stargazers on August 29.

This happens about every two years – hence the phrase “once in a blue moon”. The next one is not until May 31, 2026.

“It's not related to the moon's colour and happens roughly once every 2.7 years, making it a relatively rare event,” the Dubai Astronomy Group said at the time.

Blue Moon illuminates night sky – in pictures

The moon rises in Abu Dhabi's Al Qana area. Victor Besa / The National

Updated: September 23, 2023, 3:30 AM
