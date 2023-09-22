Sheikha Shamma launches new platform to promote climate action through storytelling

The granddaughter of the late President, Sheikh Khalifa has launched a platform aimed at promoting accessible coverage and awareness of climate action.

The Climate Tribe, a new UAE-based social enterprise, will inspire climate action through storytelling, community engagement and collaboration.

The platform will be used to highlight the achievements of change-makers, innovators and philanthropists from around the world to encourage communities in the UAE.

It will also shine a light on the sustainability practices, ecological heritage and natural wonders of the Middle East.

Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan made the announcement at an event in New York City on Friday, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly and Climate Week NYC 2023.

“Over the last few years, we have heard countless stories of people who are making incredible impact in their communities and yet, many of these stories remain untold,” Sheikha Shamma said.

“Our ambition with The Climate Tribe is to create a digital and physical space where those journeys are not only shared authentically and organically, but where they can inspire others to follow suit.”

The Climate Tribe will blend visual, audio and editorial content across 14 key themes ranging from alternative energy and a circular economy to green materials and diversity and inclusion.

It will also host large-scale events and focused workshops to activate and engage communities to build more conscious living habits.

The final plans will be unveiled in early 2024, with an aim to build a creative centre in Abu Dhabi that will serve as a meeting place for people to learn about and contribute to climate action.

The initiative will start with its inaugural group project next week – an interactive eco-living workshop series.