UAE endorses global $4 billion investment by 2030 to conserve mangroves

The UAE has endorsed calls for a $4 billion investment by 2030 to conserve mangrove ecosystems around the world.

The announcement was made at the Climate Ambition Summit in New York on Wednesday.

It comes after the UAE supported the Mangrove Breakthrough initiative, which aims to restore and protect 15 million hectares of mangroves globally by 2030.

Mariam Al Mheiri, the UAE's Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said the Mangrove Breakthrough represents a significant stride towards reducing carbon emissions and preserving Earth's natural treasures.

"The UAE recognises the paramount importance of mangroves in combating climate change and supporting our coastal communities and we look forward to helping drive real on-the-ground change," she said.

"I invite nations around the globe to support this unique initiative."

The key objectives of the Mangrove Breakthrough include halting mangrove losses, restoring half of the recent mangrove losses, doubling the protection of mangroves on a global scale, and calling for the investment of $4 billion to conserve mangrove ecosystems.

It was launched in collaboration with the Global Mangrove Alliance (GMA) and the UN Climate High-Level Champions

It's also part of the Sharm El Sheikh Adaption Agenda, which seeks to accelerate efforts for vulnerable communities worldwide.

Ms Al Mheiri said that the UAE is committed to planting 100 million mangrove plants by 2030 to help protect the planet's vital ecosystems.

Earlier this month, environment officials said they would plant 10 mangroves in Abu Dhabi for each visitor attending Cop28.

This could mean that an estimated 800,000 mangrove trees could be planted.

The Emirates are home to 60 million mangroves that form forests spanning 183 square kilometres and capture 43,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide each year.

Earlier this year, drones scattered one million mangrove seedlings over various sites in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra region.

