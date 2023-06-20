Sheikha Shamma leads drive to make climate coverage more accessible

The first climate media majlis aimed at promoting accessible coverage and awareness of climate change in the Middle East was held in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

The event seeks to foster conversations about the effects of global warming and what needs to be done in a crucial year for the environment with Cop28 taking place in the UAE.

Hosted by the UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators initiative, which is led by the UAE’s Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan, it brought together climate influencers, policymakers, journalists, and experts dedicated to tackling climate change.

The initiative was founded in 2022 and is a non-partisan, climate action organisation to galvanise action between the public and private sector in climate change.

Increasing accessibility

Sheikha Shamma, who works to combat climate change and is the president and chief executive of the accelerators initiative, said it was important to tell powerful stories and sustain interest in such an important topic.

“Through our research we have found that some of the biggest challenges in climate reporting stem from being able to make these complex concepts more accessible to mass audiences, particularly in the Arab world,” said Sheikha Shamma, who is the granddaughter of the late Sheikh Khalifa.

“We want to work alongside you to bridge the gaps that currently exist and to ensure these stories are effectively told," she said.

"The climate media majlis will be a theme-based initiative and we will strive to include relevant subject matter experts who can share their knowledge and demystify the science,” said Sheikha Shamma, who was named in March along with Sheikh Maktoum, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Deputy Ruler of Dubai, as the Middle East's prominent leaders by the World Economic Forum in its 2023 Class of Young Global Leaders.

“In return we simply ask you to ask the questions you are seeking answers to and to share your own insights on this topic.”

The team also devised an Arabic climate glossary to ensure “consistency in the climate conversation”.

The event was moderated by Nivine Afiouni, a global climate reporter, and heard from four experts – energy transition expert Martin Jagger; Manuel Rodrigues, vice president at the secure power division gulf at Schneider Electric; Saima Rana, chief education officer at Gems Education; and Qais Al Suwaidi, vice president of sustainability at Abu Dhabi energy company, Taqa.

Topics included decoding the science of global warming; the potential of carbon capture; the role of education and youth; the science behind climate change and its social impact in the Middle East; and driving government involvement. It additionally heard about the role of media, the challenges of reporting on difficult issues, and how solution-based journalism can help.

It comes in an important year in the fight against climate change with less than six months to go before the UAE hosts Cop28.

The climate talks take place at Expo City Dubai from November 30 to December 12 when leaders will try to thrash out an agreement that will cut warming emissions and scale up climate finance to help countries deal with climate change.

The Middle East is facing unique environmental challenges exacerbated by global warming threats such as water scarcity and desertification and organisers of Monday's event said an informed discussion on climate change has never been more critical.

It is envisaged that more climate majlises will be held during the year.

