UAE landmarks light up in solidarity with flood-hit Libya

UAE landmarks lit up in the colours of the Libyan flag on Wednesday night in a display of solidarity after the deadly floods caused by Storm Daniel killed at least 5,300 people.

Dubai's Burj Khalifa and Adnoc's headquarters in Abu Dhabi delivered messages of support to the embattled nation after Storm Daniel caused deadly flooding in eastern parts of the country.

“From the UAE, we extend our heartfelt sympathies to the people of Libya,” read a message displayed on the Adnoc building, seen in footage shared by Abu Dhabi Media Office.

“Our thoughts are with Libya.”

The death toll in the eastern province of Derna rose to 5,300 on Wednesday morning, the Libyan Interior Ministry said.

At least 600 people who died in floods in Derna have been buried in mass graves, a resident told The National.

Up to 10,000 people are still thought to be missing.

President Sheikh Mohamed on Monday ordered urgent aid as well as search and rescue teams to be sent to Libya.

Two planes carrying 150 tonnes of aid from the UAE landed in Libya on Wednesday.

Food, relief and medical supplies were delivered to Benina airport in the city of Benghazi, state news agency Wam reported.

The vital humanitarian support is part of an air bridge established by Sheikh Mohamed following the disaster.

