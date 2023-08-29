Accident-Free Day: No incidents recorded near schools in Dubai

Dubai's back-to-school safety drive has been hailed as a major success after zero incidents were recorded around the emirate's schools.

Dubai Police on Tuesday said there were no traffic accidents or violations recorded near schools on Accident-Free Day, which is part of the UAE's A Day Without Accidents campaign.

The initiative involved police officers managing the influx of school-bound traffic, directing drivers and ensuring children arrived safely to their classrooms on what is typically one of the busiest days of the year.

"We can't compare today's traffic to that of years ago because we had less schools back then," Maj Gen Abdullah Al Ghaithi, assistant commander-in-chief of operations and chairman of the Events Security Committee at Dubai Police, told The National.

"This is why it's the responsibility of all of us to ensure the safety of our children."

He said that given the diverse cultures living in the emirate, each contributing its own traffic norms, the force is committed to fostering a unified traffic safety culture.

“The objective is to align all road users on the same set of safety standards to better protect lives," Maj Gen Al Ghaithi said.

“We hope that we will have every day without accidents but this can’t happen unless everyone takes part, parents of pupils in particular.”

Accident-Free Day was launched by the Federal Traffic Council and was a rewards-based system to encourage responsible driving in the UAE.

The scheme offered to wipe four black points from driving licences if motorists avoided accidents and did not break traffic regulations on Monday, the first day of term at many schools in the UAE.

Drivers had to sign a pledge to avoid speeding, maintain safe distances, and exercise caution while changing lanes and overtaking.

