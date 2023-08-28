Emirati women with disabilities champion inclusivity at Dubai event

Emirati women with disabilities took centre stage in Dubai on Monday to share inspiring stories and champion inclusivity and female empowerment.

Community members came together at Senses Residential and Day Care for Special Needs on Emirati Women's Day to honour the crucial contributions of those who have refused to put limits on what they can achieve.

The celebratory gathering featured a series of panel discussions led by disabled Emirati women, who shared how they have overcome challenges and adversity in order to thrive.

Female leaders, who have dedicated lives and careers to advancing the rights of women with disabilities, were also celebrated.

Among those was Dr Nadia Al Sayegh, who formed the care facility to ensure young people with special needs were provided with round-the-clock care.

Her mission won the support of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, who provided a purpose-built day care centre in Dubai after hearing of Dr Al Sayegh's work.

The Dubai event celebrated Emirati women. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Another guest honoured was Iman Ismail Abdullah, who has long sought to bolster the rights of disabled women.

A number of women with disabilities were commended for reaching their goals and acting as role models.

The event offered an opportunity to reflect on the important strides made in creating a fairer society for all.

People with disabilities and their families were joined by officials from the public and private sector, and a number of dignitaries.

Senses Residential and Day Care for Special Needs, a non-profit charitable organisation, was established in 2004.

The centre's 22 classrooms can each accommodate up to six children, two special needs teachers and an assistant.

The dedicated hub also features speech therapy labs, occupational therapy rooms and sensory and hydrotherapy rooms.

Emirati Women's Day was founded in 2015 by Sheikha Fatima, Mother of the Nation, and is observed each year on August 28.

It recognises the accomplishments of Emirati women and the key role they have played in the rise of the Emirates since its formation in 1971.