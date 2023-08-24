Dubai motorist fined Dh50,000 and has car seized over reckless driving

A reckless Dubai driver caught on camera forcing their way into the lane of another motorist before committing a dangerous overtaking manoeuvre has been fined Dh50,000 and given 23 black points.

Footage released by Dubai Police on Thursday showed the Nissan Patrol travelling wheel-to-wheel with another vehicle in order to pass in the left-hand lane of the busy Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road - and then braking abruptly in front of the unsuspecting road user.

The car travelling a short distance behind was able to take evasive action and avoid a potentially deadly crash.

Maj Gen Saif Al Mazrouei, director of traffic at Dubai Police, said officers on patrol had recorded the driver and later arrested him.

“He intentionally drove remarkably close to the second car and took over to the left lane. He pushed on the brake and was about to cause a serious accident,” said Maj Gen Al Mazrouei.

Police did not say when the incident took place, or reveal any details about the apprehended driver.

Maj Gen Al Mazrouei said the driver had put lives at risk with his aggressive behaviour.

“Dubai Police will not accept such behaviour on the roads,” he added.

“We will have no tolerance with reckless drivers who break the law and have repeated offences. We will stand against such drivers who endanger the lives of road users. Nobody is above the law.”

Police impounded the vehicle along with issuing a heavy fine and imposing 23 black points, in line with tough new regulations introduced last month to bolster road safety.

The traffic rules, which came into effect on July 6, have been set up to reduce dangerous driving in the emirate.

Read more Dubai motorists caught jumping red lights face Dh50,000 fee to get their cars back

Drivers pay price for road offences

Here is a list of what your car can be impounded for and what you can expect to pay for its release.