Cop28 will place UAE 'at the centre of the world', says French ambassador

The UAE’s hosting of Cop28 will place the country “at the very centre of the world stage” the French ambassador to the Emirates has said.

Nicolas Niemtchinow said the UAE was potentially in a unique position to act as a bridge “between the north and south” of the world at the crucial talks and he was optimistic the November 30 to December 12 summit to tackle the climate emergency would succeed.

He added that France fully supports the UAE's efforts at such an “extremely important” moment for the future of the planet.

Speaking to The National to mark Bastille Day, the French national holiday that falls on Friday, Mr Niemtchinow said keeping the global warming target of 1.5°C alive and scaling up climate finance was important. He also rejected criticism from some sectors around the summit.

“It is always very easy to criticise,” said Mr Niemtchinow. “It is more difficult to do. Let’s work together and then we will see.”

The envoy said the UAE presidency had a strong role during the talks to try to catalyse and crystallise an agreement and it was not easy.

“But we should do our best for our children. That’s why this Cop is so important. I am optimistic [and] we wish our UAE friends all the success to achieve a breakthrough in the fight against climate change.”

Mr Niemtchinow, who is six months into the job, said it has been a “whirlwind” of meetings, visits and high-level engagements, but that he had already noted the vibrancy of the bilateral relationship between France and the UAE.

“This is [a] relationship blossoming in the present as a golden age and very much looking to the future [in sectors such as] clean energy, space and public health, which is a crucial sector since Covid-19,” said Mr Niemtchinow. “It is very dynamic and substantial.”

Ties between France and the UAE are warm and deep-rooted. The UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan made a historic visit to France in 1975, accompanied by a young Sheikh Mohamed.

President Sheikh Mohamed travelled to France in 2022 for his first state visit as leader. He made another trip in 2023, while French President Emmanuel Macron has also made several visits to the UAE including in 2022 to express his condolences after the death of the late president Sheikh Khalifa.

Co-operation extends to many areas. The French operate several military bases in the UAE; Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi opened doors in 2006; while one of the most visible expressions of the relationship is the presence of Louvre Abu Dhabi on Saadiyat Island.

Mutual support

Today the French community in the UAE stands at around 30,000 people and is the largest in the region. Bilateral trade reached almost €6.9 billion in 2022 compared with less than €5bn before the Covid-19 pandemic. About 600 French companies operate in the UAE.

The envoy said both countries can “rely on each other when times are difficult”, pointing to French support for the UAE in 2022 when the Emirates was attacked.

“We were there. We applied the security agreement and were directly involved in the protection of the country,” he said.

“And when France had some difficulties some days ago, we had the public support of the Emirati government,” said Mr Niemtchinow, referring to the tensions in France.

France has banned the sale, possession and transport of fireworks during the July 14 holiday weekend, following unrest sparked by the police killing of a teenager. Mr Niemtchinow said he was still optimistic that France could get through such challenging times.

“We live in very difficult times,” he said. “Everywhere history is again [on the] move. Some even say the international order is crumbling or even collapsing. I believe order is better than chaos.

“I believe that peace is better than war and conflict and tolerance is more conducive to social or political cohesion than blind fanaticism, violence or disorder. Based on that conviction, I’m quite confident in the ability of France to face the current problems we have. That is my answer in a personal way.”

Mr Niemtchinow studied at the Ecole Nationale d’Administration and joined the French foreign service in 1995.

He then worked in Moscow during what he calls an “interesting time”; served as permanent representative of France to the UN; and then from 2017 to 2022 was “strategy director” at the French Ministry of Defence before starting as ambassador to the UAE in January.

Aside from Cop28, which is a big priority this year, Mr Niemtchinow is keen to increase co-operation across economy, science, health, culture and “joint efforts to promote peace, security and stability in this region and all across the world”.

“This relationship is truly exceptional,” he said. “We have reached a type of golden age because it is consistent, deeply rooted in history and extraordinarily diversified from culture to economics to science.”

In the French Embassy, pictures of former ambassadors dating back to the formation of the UAE line the walls – a testament to the work that has gone before.

“I will do my very best as French ambassador to live up to this very exciting ambition and mandate,” he said. “We have a lot to do and can achieve great things together.”

