Two injured in Abu Dhabi gas blast

Two people were injured after a gas explosion at an Abu Dhabi restaurant on Monday

Abu Dhabi Police said the incident was caused by a gas pipe leak at the venue, behind Al Falah Plaza on Sultan bin Zayed the First Street.

The force said the two casualties were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Emergency services have brought the incident under control, police said on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

The facade of the restaurant was damaged by the blast. Police shared a picture of broken glass strewn on the pavement outside of the restaurant.

The time of the incident was not disclosed.

"Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority teams have controlled a gas pipe leak at a restaurant behind Al Falah Plaza on Sultan bin Zayed the First Street, which resulted in damage to the restaurant’s glass facade and two minor injuries," the police tweet said.

"The injured were transferred to the emirate’s healthcare facilities for treatment. Abu Dhabi Police wishes those injured a speedy recovery and emphasises the importance of seeking information from official sources only."