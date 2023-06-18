My Dubai Rent: From an Abu Dhabi duplex to 'city living' in Al Barsha

My Dubai Rent takes you inside a reader's home to see what they get for their money and ask them what they like and don't like

Two years ago Ian Steer and his wife Fran moved to Dubai from Abu Dhabi with their two rescue cats, Bonnie and Star.

The British couple rent a two-bedroom apartment in the Saratoga complex, in Al Barsha district, a walking distance from the Dubai Metro and Mall of the Emirates.

They were drawn to the property for a few reasons, including friends who lived in the building and recommended it, the spacious accommodation available, and the location.

Mr Steer, a freelance IT project manager/auditor originally from Manchester, and his Glaswegian wife, 40, an international business co-ordinator for a global law firm, pay Dh81,500 per year to rent their home.

Mr Steer, 52, opened the door to The National for a look around…

Tell us about your home

Our focus when we downsized from a duplex apartment in Abu Dhabi and moved to Dubai was to find a property with a good-sized kitchen, lots of storage, and easy access to the metro for work.

The building is 15 years old, but it looks and feels brand new thanks to the management who are very responsive and helpful.

Our apartment is one of the largest in the complex and comprises a spacious living dining area, large galley-style kitchen with laundry, two double bedrooms (master en-suite), a further 1.5 bathrooms, a large balcony, basement parking, and an air-conditioned storage room.

The rooms are all bright and provide plenty of natural light.

Our current rent is Dh81,500 per year, which a very good price for the location and the size of the property.

Where did you live before?

Prior to moving to Dubai, we lived in a two-bed duplex apartment overlooking Abu Dhabi Corniche.

One of the things we missed most about moving to Dubai is leaving behind the sea view.

Why did you choose this area?

Fran does not drive, and our number one requirement was a property with easy access to Dubai Metro.

Saratoga fulfilled this as it is situated within a few minutes' walking distance. The property is conveniently nestled between the bustling Mall of the Emirates and the efficient metro system, making it a prime location for affordable city living.

How did you find this apartment?

We have known about Saratoga Complex for a number of years. Our good friends lived in the building for eight years and, whenever we visited, we were always impressed by the size, layout, and quality of the property.

What advantages are there to residing in this neighbourhood?

Being here is perfect for city living. It is a great location; in less than 20 minutes you can be Downtown or in Jumeirah Beach Residence.

There is an abundance of local shops, restaurants and hotels on the doorstep, and being close to Mall of the Emirates is a bonus.

Al Barsha Pond Park is also close by, which is perfect for an evening stroll or bike ride.

The property has well maintained communal facilities, which include a spacious courtyard with access to the large semi-shaded swimming pool, two fully equipped gyms, and an indoor playroom for children.

How have you personalised the apartment?

My wife and I have a collection of art that tells the story of our travels and experiences, from some African masks picked up on a trip to Tanzania to a serene landscape of Angkor Wat that reminds us of our honeymoon in Cambodia. Each piece has some special meaning and makes us feel at home.

Our two cats Bonnie and Star love the apartment too and like to use the kitchen, which has two entrances, as a race track. The cats can also enjoy sunbathing and bird-watching safely from inside the property due to the large windows.

Our second bedroom has a dual purpose and is set up as a good-sized office, which is suitable for our hybrid working lifestyle.

What would you change?

Nothing, we are very happy with the building. It feels like home.

We have everything we need within walking distance.

Does living here offer value for money?

The property is great value. The current rent is still less than the pre-pandemic level.

The generous proportions make it unique, along with the fully fitted kitchen with integrated appliances. There are no extra chiller charges.

Do you plan to stay in your apartment?

Yes, we feel at home here. The only thing that would make us consider moving is if the rent were to increase substantially.

Are there any downsides to the location?

At certain times of the day, traffic is at a standstill so it can take some time to get out of the area.