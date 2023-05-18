Dubai Metro services delayed again by technical difficulties

Passengers on the Dubai Metro are experiencing delays for the second time in 24 hours as technical difficulties disrupt services at some stations.

On Wednesday night, residents were told by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) at about 8pm that normal service had resumed.

However, the RTA posted on social media again on Thursday morning to say due to further issues passengers should plan ahead using the RTA's S'hail app to reach their destinations.

Thanks for contacting us and apologies for any inconvenience caused, kindly note that we are facing extra load of passengers during peak hours and we have implemented extra train insertions to relief the crowd congestion. Please make sure to plan your journey in advance by using… — RTA (@rta_dubai) May 18, 2023

According to the RTA, the problem was originally at Max station, on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street, between Zabeel Park and Al Jafiliya district. However, users took to social media to say that service was disrupted at other stations along the line.

One passenger tweeted a crowded platform photo to the RTA with the message "What's happening @rta_dubai @DubaiMetro – this is #ADCB metro station. Lines don't seem to be moving at all. #Dubai #dubaimetro lines are reaching to the entrance of the station."

Another user replied to share the words "Same thing at Al Nadha station."

The RTA replied to confirm the service was experiencing problems.

"Kindly note that we are facing extra load of passengers during peak hours and we have implemented extra train insertions to relieve the crowd congestion. Please make sure to plan your journey in advance by using RTA S’hail App," the RTA said.