Dubai completes Dh93 million revamp of public beaches

Dubai Municipality has completed a Dh93 million ($25.3 million) revamp of its public beaches, the authority said on Thursday.

Al Mamzar Corniche, Jumeirah 1, Jumeirah 3 and Umm Suqeim 1 have been given a sustainable makeover, which includes new beach protection measures.

In addition, a total of 112,000 square metres of space has been added for recreational activities and new services.

The project was launched in 2020 when Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, announced plans to create a dozen new public beaches and millions of square metres of green space.

The project aims to protect Dubai's public beaches in areas prone to erosion with the creation of protection measures to ensure stability and sustainability, as well as raising beach levels to avoid flooding during storms.

"Aimed at developing and beautifying the emirate's beaches, the project contributes to efforts to create a world-class tourism and community infrastructure, enhance sustainable economic development and expand leisure facilities and investment opportunities," said Dawoud Al Hajiri, director general of Dubai Municipality, in a press release.

"The municipality has implemented several initiatives to address the challenges caused by climate change and rising sea levels and continues to monitor shoreline changes."

Al Mamzar Corniche Beach project involved the backfilling and reclamation of 9,000 square metres of land, as well as the installation of a 100-metre-long protective rocky belt.

Jumeirah 1 now has 125,000 cubic metres of beach sand and its coastal buffers have been increased by about 160 metres, bolstered by metal and wood.

Jumeirah 3 has been supplied with 580,000 cubic metres of beach sand and the installation of 30,400 cubic metres of rock protection.

Umm Suqeim 1 has undergone a 30,000-square-metre land expansion, as well as the construction of a new 325-metre breakwater.

Dubai Municipality aims to spend 450,000 working hours every year to maintain the beaches at an annual cost of Dh15 million.

Last month, Sheikh Mohammed announced plans to develop 54km of beaches around Palm Jebel Ali, The Palm Jumeirah and Al Mamzar, as well as a new beach at Jebel Ali.

The new projects will include the development of enclosed beach areas, walkways, cafes and dining areas.

The first phase of the master plan also includes further development of Al Mamzar beach, which commenced this month and will be completed by the end of the year.

The project will feature new pedestrian and cycling tracks and the planting of mangrove trees along the Corniche section.

The developments are part of a plan to lengthen the emirate's beaches by 400 per cent by 2040 and increase the services provided on public beaches by 300 per cent by 2025.

