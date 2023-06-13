Dr Sultan Al Jaber holds talks with Qu Dongyu

Cop28 President-designate Dr Sultan Al Jaber has held talks in Abu Dhabi with Qu Dongyu, Director General of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations.

The pair discussed ways to advance the goals of the agriculture, food and climate agendas during Cop28, which will take place from November 30 until 12 December 2023 at Expo City Dubai.

The FAO says its goal is to defeat hunger and achieve food security for all. It works in more than 130 countries around the world.

Qu Dongyu said last year that the world was in ”a race against time to help farmers ... in terms of rapidly increasing potential food production and boosting their resilience in the face of challenges”.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, who also serves at the UAE’s Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, said earlier this year that Cop28 would deliver an agenda that promoted economic and social development.

“We must act together,” he said in April. “We are committed to shaping an inclusive agenda where everyone has an opportunity to be heard and contribute to the process.”

He has also said that the meeting in Dubai later this year represented a "milestone opportunity for the world to come together, course correct and drive progress.”