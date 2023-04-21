Sheikh Mansour and Sheikh Khaled receive Eid well wishers at Al Mushrif Palace

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, received Eid well wishers at Al Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister; Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; Sheikh Rashid bin Saud Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain; Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah; and a number of sheikhs and senior officials came to Abu Dhabi on the festive occasion.

They also conveyed their greetings to President Sheikh Mohamed and wished for his continued health and well-being. They also congratulated the Rulers of the Emirates.

Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; and many important sheikhs were also present.

Earlier in the day, UAE leaders performed Eid Al Fitr prayers to mark the end of Ramadan.

Read More UAE leaders perform Eid prayers across the emirates

Eid Al Fitr, also known as the “festival of breaking the fast”, is one of the most important events in the Islamic calendar.

It is celebrated by Muslims all over the world and marks the end of the month-long fast of Ramadan.

Over the past three years, the UAE has observed strict measures to combat the spread of Covid-19 during Eid Al Fitr.

This is the first year worshippers have been able to come together and celebrate the festival without precautionary measures, such as social distancing or face masks, since the outbreak.