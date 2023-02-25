UAE leaders congratulate Kuwait on its 62nd National Day

President Sheikh Mohamed has sent a message of congratulations to Kuwait's leaders and people on the country's 62nd national day.

"Congratulations to my brother Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the people of Kuwait on the country's National Day," he wrote on Saturday.

"Our two nations share historical ties and a long-standing friendship, and we wish Kuwait continued progress and prosperity."

The UAE president also shared a photo of Sheikh Jaber Al Ahmad Al Saba, Emir of Kuwait between 1977 and 2006, with the UAE founding father Sheikh Zayed, and another of Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait between 2006 and 2020 with the late UAE President Sheikh Khalifa.

Congratulations to my brother Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the people of Kuwait on the country's National Day. Our two nations share historical ties and a longstanding friendship, and we wish Kuwait continued progress and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/Rk4dKof1dz — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) February 25, 2023

Sheikh Mohammed, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, sent a similar message, passing on well wishes from the Emirati people to all in Kuwait.

"Happy new year on the occasion of your national holidays," he wrote.

"Greetings of the people of the Emirates to you and your leadership, and our wishes for your continued prosperity and stability."

Kuwait celebrates its National Day on February 25, the day when Sheikh Abdullah Al Salem Al Sabah ascended to the throne in 1950.

The country's first national day was held on June 19, marking the date it gained independence in 1961. However, it was deemed too hot and since 1963 the day of celebration has been moved to February to recognise the date Sheikh Abdullah came to power.

To mark the day, people decorate their houses with colourful lights, flags, and candles are lit at dinner time.

Kuwait National Day celebrations: in pictures