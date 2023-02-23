Ukrainian expats in Dubai long for home as war interrupts lives

A year after the Russian invasion, families recount how they are adjusting to a new life

Dmytro Kotelenets, his wife Vasylisa Frolova and their son Rodion, 2, moved to the UAE in January 2022, just two weeks before the war started in Ukraine. Khushnum Bhandari / The National
Anjana Sankar
Feb 23, 2023
