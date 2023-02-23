Live displays wow crowds at Abu Dhabi defence show

Live displays at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/technology/2023/02/20/uaes-defence-conglomerate-edge-presents-11-new-autonomous-products-at-idex-2023/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi's defence fair</a> have showcased the power and capability of some of the world's most advanced military hardware. Armoured personnel carriers and combat vehicles charged through difficult terrain, while aircraft soared overhead in live demonstrations on Thursday. The showcase of military power took place at the grandstand of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/idex/" target="_blank">International Defence Exhibition and Conference (Idex)</a> at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. Many of the world's defence companies had military vehicles on display at the event. Idex, one of the world's largest defence fair, continues in Abu Dhabi until Friday. Around 1,350 companies, 350 delegations and scores of military personnel, officials and decision-makers are expected to attend. the UAE has <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2023/02/22/idex-2023-uae-signs-military-contracts-worth-15bn-on-third-day/" target="_blank">signed military contracts</a> worth billions of dirhams during the fair. The country's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2022/06/21/moiat-edb-and-edge-sign-agreement-to-boost-manufacturing-in-defence/">defence conglomerate Edge</a> also revealed a line-up of 11 new unmanned and autonomous products and systems there.