Rak Mall evacuated after roof fire

A shopping centre in Ras Al Khaimah was evacuated after a blaze broke out on Tuesday afternoon.

Video shared on social media showed thick plumes of smoke rising from the roof of Rak Mall.

Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defence told the National the blaze had been brought under control.

It said the fire was limited to a small area of the mall's roof.

No injuries were reported.

The fire started at about 2.10pm, with emergency services arriving at the scene soon after.

The cause of the incident was not disclosed.

A mall spokesperson said the venue remains open and is operating at full capacity.

Rak Mall, which opened in 2012, is home to a wide variety of retail and leisure venues across three floors, including an ice rink, indoor go karting and a cinema.