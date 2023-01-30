Arab Health 2023 gets under way in Dubai

Thousands of health professionals and industry leaders from across the globe have descended on Dubai for the start of an annual conference showcasing cutting-edge technology and innovation aimed at advancing patient care.

The 48th Arab Health event, the region's largest healthcare exhibition, will take centre stage at Dubai World Trade Centre for the next four days.

The venue will welcome 45 international pavilions, which will demonstrate hi-tech developments, from a digital intensive care unit to a smart operating room.

More than 3,000 exhibitors will take part in the international fair, with about 51,000 healthcare professionals expected to attend.

Dh2.8 billion ($762.3 million) of deals were completed at last year's event.

“The UAE will again be the epicentre of the healthcare industry,” said Ross Williams, exhibition director for event organisers Informa Markets.

“We saw a solid bounce back in 2022, and 2023 is at around 97 per cent of pre Covid-19 figures, underscoring the global demand, which is matched by buyers keen to witness first-hand the latest innovations and new technologies in the healthcare sector.

“With the increase in international pavilions, we are providing the ideal platform for the Mena healthcare industry to build relationships with stakeholders from around the world while reaffirming UAE’s position as a global healthcare hub.”

Arab Health will also play host to the second Future Health Summit at the Museum of the Future.

The summit will look into the future of health and healthcare possibilities in the Metaverse. World-renowned industry leaders, visionaries, metaverse experts, authors and futurists will offer their insights.