Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Indonesia

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Surakarta, Indonesia.

He was accompanied by Indonesia's President Joko Widodo, and Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the mayor of Surakarta.

The mosque, which is named after the UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, is a smaller replica of the one in Abu Dhabi.

It has four minarets and a central dome surrounded by four smaller domes.

The architects have included Indonesian detailing. Local materials were used for construction where possible.

Read More UAE and Indonesia lead alliance to protect and expand mangrove forests

It can house 10,000 worshippers at a time. The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi can accommodate more than 40,000.

The three-hectare plot in central Java also hosts a UAE-sponsored Islamic centre for teaching Indonesian clerics the importance of religious moderation.

The mosque was inaugurated on November 14, during President Sheikh Mohamed's visit to Indonesia for the G20 Summit.

Sheikh Khaled was accompanied by Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Abdullah Salem Al Dhaheri, UAE's Ambassador to Indonesia, and a number of senior officials.