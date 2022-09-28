President Sheikh Mohamed tours Muscat's National Museum on Oman visit

President Sheikh Mohamed shared his delight at touring the National Museum of Oman in Muscat on Wednesday as part of his two-day state visit to the sultanate.

The UAE leader was briefed on the attraction's treasure trove of more than 7,000 artefacts celebrating the country's rich cultural roots.

Sheikh Mohamed viewed the Sultan Qaboos bin Said exhibition, honouring the late Omani leader who ruled the country for about half a century.

It is a collection of personal belongings of the Arab world's longest-serving monarch, who died aged 79 in January 2020.

These include gifts presented to him by world leaders, such as a model of Abu Dhabi's Qasr Al Hosn and a sword from UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Mohamed wrote in the museum's guestbook: "I was very pleased to visit The National Museum in the Sultanate of Oman. I enjoyed learning about its rich collection that embodies the story of the Omani people, their long history and the eagerness of the Sultanate — under the leadership of my brother, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq — to showcase its culture.

"I extend my heartfelt thanks to the museum officials for their efforts and convey my best wishes for a successful future."

Sheikh Mohamed also visited a section of the museum featuring exhibits from the collection of Louvre Abu Dhabi, testament to the long-standing friendship across various fields enjoyed by the Gulf neighbours.

He was told of the venue's mission to honour Oman's past and preserve items illustrating its culture and heritage.

The museum covers 4,000 square metres collection with collections housed in 14 separate galleries, each featuring a different aspect of Oman's cultural heritage.

Sheikh Mohamed arrived in Oman on Tuesday for a visit aimed at bolstering long-standing ties.

The UAE delegation was greeted with a guard of honour consisting of hundreds of members of the Royal Cavalry of Oman and the Royal Guard of Oman.

The official reception included several Omani musical and cultural performances, with crowds waving the flags of both countries.

Sultan Haitham spoke of his pride in the close ties that Oman and the UAE enjoy. Sheikh Mohamed thanked Oman for the warm welcome and expressed his best wishes to the people of Oman.

After the official talks, Sheikh Mohamed and Sultan Haitham held a one-on-one session.

"Thank you to my brother the Sultan of Oman for the warm welcome. Our two nations are united by deep bonds of history, friendship and common interest, and I look forward to working together to continue forging a brighter future for our people," Sheikh Mohamed said on Twitter.

He also spoke of the special place that Oman holds in the hearts of the Emirati people.

Sheikh Mohamed recalled the bond between UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

"The leadership of the two countries will proceed, God willing, on their path and approach," said Sheikh Mohamed.