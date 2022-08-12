Supermoon lights up skies in UAE and around the world

The final super moon of the year shone bright in skies around the world on Thursday night.

The orange-tinged Sturgeon Moon dazzled in Dubai, illuminated Istanbul and lit up London and Lisbon.

There is more to come on Friday, with the enlarged moon visible once more.

The Perseid meteor shower is taking place at the same time, but is expected to be partly impeded by the full moon phase.

If skies were clear, stargazers would have witnessed 80 to 100 meteors an hour shooting across the skies.

The shower is caused by Comet Swift-Tuttle, which was discovered in 1862.

It leaves a long trail of dust and debris during its 133-year orbit around the Sun.

When Earth passes through the comet’s debris each year, the meteor shower is created. The debris collides with the atmosphere and disintegrates, causing the colourful show.

The super moon phenomenon occurs when the Moon is at its closest point to Earth in its orbit and appears larger than normal. The average distance between the Moon and Earth is 384,472 kilometres.

Dubai Astronomy Group said this week's super moon would not occur until Friday, in official terms, but the Moon would appear much the same as on Thursday night.

How to watch the cosmic spectacle still to come

Dubai Astronomy Group will be hosting a viewing event on Friday at Jebel Jais, from 9pm until 2am on Saturday.

It will include a telescope observation of the Moon, Mars, Saturn and Jupiter and viewing of the meteors with the naked eye.

There will also be talks on the super moon and showers, along with question and answer sessions.

Tickets are Dh200 ($54.45) for general admission, Dh150 for children under 13 and Dh100 to members.

For more information, visit the group's website.