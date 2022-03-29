Sheikh Mohammed meets Sultan of Brunei at World Government Summit

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday met Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei on the sidelines of the annual World Government Summit at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The leaders discussed bilateral relations and ways to develop them in various fields.

Sheikh Mohammed spoke of the UAE's pride in its long-standing relations with the Sultanate of Brunei and its keenness to expand co-operation in economic and cultural fields.

They discussed enhancing bilateral relations by boosting the level of trade and boosting co-operation between investors from the UAE and Brunei in the fields of tourism, financial services and agriculture.

The meeting also touched on the ambitious goals of the World Government Summit, which provides a platform to discuss new ideas and insights that can shape a better future for the world.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Deputy Ruler of Dubai, were also in attendance.

Sultan Bolkiah delivered a keynote address at the World Government Summit on Wawasan Brunei 2035 (Vision Brunei 2035), the country's national vision that sets out goals to improve the quality of life, education and economy in the sultanate.