Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid: World Government Summit can build a better tomorrow

Dubai is ready to host the World Government Summit as Expo 2020 enters its last few days, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said on Monday.

Sheikh Mohammed said the summit provides a platform to discuss new ideas and insights that can shape a better future for the world.

The two-day summit, being staged at Expo 2020 Dubai from Tuesday, is set to feature 4,000 participants and 30 international organisations from 190 countries.

Quote The hopes of billions of people depend on the strategies, initiatives and proactive solutions provided by governments to face current and future challenges Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai

"The UAE is keen to share its development experience with other countries, as part of its constant endeavour to support initiatives aimed at advancing human prosperity," said Sheikh Mohammed.

"Our country will continue to support all forward-looking initiatives that aim to create a brighter future for our planet.”

This year the summit brings thought leaders, global experts and decision makers from around the globe to debate how the next generation of governments can harness innovation and technology to solve the challenges facing humanity today and in the future.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, also on Monday attended several government sessions where he was briefed on preparations for the major event.

“Governments today need to innovate and enhance their systems to keep pace with global changes," said Sheikh Hamdan.

“The summit reflects Sheikh Mohammed’s vision to foster the development of an innovation-driven government that is ready to embrace the future.”

The key meeting will take place as the world’s fair draws to a close after six months.

Expo's closing ceremony on Thursday will run throughout the night and will feature fireworks and pop concerts that organisers believe will attract the event's biggest crowds yet.

