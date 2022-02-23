Ruler of Dubai shares first glimpse inside Museum of the Future

New images showing the interior of the newly opened Museum of the Future were shared by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

"Today I visited the Museum of the Future, to explore the experiences it will provide to visitors and the potential for this new centre for futurists and intellectuals," said Sheikh Mohammed.

"The beauty of the museum inside equals its beauty outside.

"Our support for this important global hub for future innovation and human development is a long term commitment."

He was pictured with his sons Sheikh Hamdan, Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Maktoum, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Sheikh Ahmed, Chairman of the National Olympic Committee, and Sheikh Mansoor, Chairman of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management.

Images also reflected the beautiful artistry seen on the outside of the structure and the multicoloured lights lining the walls.

Inaugurating the city's newest landmark on Tuesday evening, Sheikh Mohammed said the museum was a “message of hope, a global scientific platform and an integrated institutional framework to shape a better future for all of us".

Portraits of Sheikh Mohammed, as well as the projects he has decreed, including the Dubai Metro, the Hope probe and Burj Khalifa, were projected on to the building.