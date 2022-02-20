UAE reports 725 new Covid-19 cases and one death

Cases remain low against high testing numbers

Feb 20, 2022

The UAE recorded 725 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday.

The figures were released after 338,195 tests in the preceding 24 hours.

A further 2,391 people were recorded as having recovered from the virus. One death was reported.

The latest figures take the tally since the start of the pandemic to 874,607 positive cases and 2,294 deaths.

New daily cases have dropped from about 3,000 per day to fewer than 1,000 in the past two weeks.

On February 15, a series of restrictions on social distancing and venue capacity were eased nationwide.

Regular testing for work and school and the mandatory wearing of masks in outdoor and indoor public places remains in place.

Updated: February 20th 2022, 10:53 AM
