Man in Dubai's JBR arrested for obscene behaviour in public

Dubai Police have arrested a man in Dubai for obscene behaviour in public.

On Friday, Dubai Media Office tweeted that initial investigations showed the man was suffering from a severe mental disorder.

“Dubai Police today arrested an Arab national for obscene behaviour in public. Investigations showed that he suffers from severe mental disorders,” the tweet said.

Several videos and photos of the man were reported to be circulating, including one where he tried to assault a security guard in the Jumeirah Beach Residence district.

In another video, the man walked up to a delivery driver in the middle of the road and tried to pull him off his motorbike.

The residential area is a popular tourist spot that has waterfront hotels and restaurants.