Dubai's push-up bus passenger shows there no obstacle to exercise

Commuter finds way to keep fit on bus journey in the emirate

A bus passenger found a unique way to keep up his exercise routine. Photo: Twitter
The National
Jan 20, 2022

Finding time to squeeze an exercise regime into a busy daily schedule can be no easy task.

But one committed commuter has shown there is no excuse for being idle - even when sat on a bus.

Video footage of a passenger performing push-ups on the top of the seats of a bus travelling through Dubai has charmed the internet.

Set to the iconic 'Eye of the Tiger' them song from Rocky III, footage on Twitter shows an unidentified man working up a sweat, with a passenger in front appearing oblivious to his antics.

It is not known when the recording was made or its specific location in Dubai, but it is certainly caught the attention of social media users.

One person on Twitter saw the funny side, saying the man was 'bus-ting out the press-ups'.

Another applauded him for giving the the motivation needed to finally kick their New Year fitness goals into action.

Others said it showed there really was no obstacle to a healthy lifestyle.

People around the world found unique ways to stay in shape in the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic when stay-home orders were imposed.

Frenchman Elisha Nochomovitz even figured out a way to complete a marathon while at home in March, 2020 – back and forth on his balcony.

He ran 42.2 kilometres straight, never leaving the seven-metre-long space.

He saw it as a physical and mental challenge, but also shared the images online “to extend my support to the entire medical personnel who are doing an exceptional job”, he said from his apartment in Balma, a suburb of the southern city of Toulouse.

Updated: January 20th 2022, 8:19 AM
