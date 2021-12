King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden arrived in Abu Dhabi on Monday for the start of a multi-day working visit to the UAE.

The monarch was greeted at the Presidential Terminal in the capital by Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed, member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

A red carpet was laid out on the tarmac and a guard of honour formed to welcome the royal guest.

At the VIP Terminal Lounge, the two men discussed the excellent relations between the two nations, Wam reported.