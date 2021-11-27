The Beauty of the UAE: Mountains

In the build-up to the country's 50th year, The National selects 10 of the most beautiful shots of the UAE's mountains

The National
Nov 27, 2021

Pawan Singh / The National

The landscape as seen from Jebel Hafeet mountain in Al Ain.

Reem Mohammed / The National

Obaid Saeed Obaid's farm in Wadi Kub, Ras Al Khaimah.

Chris Whiteoak / The National

Off-road enthusiasts go dune bashing on a mountainside in Sharjah.

Chris Whiteoak / The National

The world's longest zip line at Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah.

Pawan Singh / The National

Maliha, Sharjah.

Chris Whiteoak / The National

At the top of the world's longest zip line at Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah.

Reem Mohammed / The National

Rashed Naib, an employee on Abdullah Al Mazrooie's farm in Al Ghail.

Chris Whiteoak / The National

The sun sets over the mountains in Ras Al Khaimah. Tuesday, January 13, 2021.

Pawan Singh / The National

Beautiful scenery and fresh water at Wadi Shis, a seasonal watercourse, in the Hajar Mountains of Sharjah.

Chris Whiteoak / The National

The mountains in Ras Al Khaimah against a typically clear blue UAE sky.

_______________________

The Beauty of the UAE:

