The Beauty of the UAE: Mountains

The landscape as seen from Jebel Hafeet mountain in Al Ain.
Obaid Saeed Obaid's farm in Wadi Kub, Ras Al Khaimah.
Off-road enthusiasts go dune bashing on a mountainside in Sharjah.
The world's longest zip line at Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah.
Maliha, Sharjah.
At the top of the world's longest zip line at Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah.
Rashed Naib, an employee on Abdullah Al Mazrooie's farm in Al Ghail.
The sun sets over the mountains in Ras Al Khaimah. Tuesday, January 13, 2021.
Beautiful scenery and fresh water at Wadi Shis, a seasonal watercourse, in the Hajar Mountains of Sharjah.
The mountains in Ras Al Khaimah against a typically clear blue UAE sky.
