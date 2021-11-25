UAE records 77 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths

The UAE recorded 77 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday as it closed in on a major testing milestone.

The daily infections brought the country's tally to 741,720.

A further 88 people beat the virus as the recovery tally reached 736,511.

The death toll remains at 2,145.

The latest cases were detected as a result of an additional 284,237 tests, edging the Emirates towards the 100 million-mark since the outbreak began.

More than 99.9 million tests have been carried out to date, with the landmark figure set to be surpassed on Friday.

Read More Latest on Covid-19

A mass screening programme, allied to a nationwide vaccination drive, has been credited for helping to limit the spread of the virus.

Authorities have regularly reduced the cost of PCR tests during the pandemic in an effort to make them affordable and accessible to all sections of society.

Major testing drives have also been carried out in some densely populated areas to manage infection rates.