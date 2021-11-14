UAE weather: Partly cloudy as temperatures decrease

Dubai and Abu Dhabi are expected to reach 31°C on Sunday.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, November 24, 2019. For Standalone: -- Beautiful Al Reem Island on a cool and sunny afternoon shot from the Eastern Mangroves area. Victor Besa / The National Section: Reporter:
Neil Murphy
Nov 14, 2021

The UAE will experience fair to partly cloudy weather on Sunday as cooler conditions move in.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi are expected to reach top temperatures of 31°C, forecasters say.

National Aquarium Abu Dhabi: when does it open and how much will tickets cost?

Winds will be light to moderate, reaching speeds of 15 to 25 km/h, which could cause dust to blow across some areas.

It will be rough to moderate sea over the Arabian Gulf and Slight over Oman Sea.

The partly cloudy and cooler conditions will last into Monday and beyond, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

Updated: November 14th 2021, 1:04 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article UAE weather: Partly cloudy as temperatures decrease
An image that illustrates this article Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meets President of Brazil during tour of Expo 2020 Dubai
An image that illustrates this article Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed tours UAE and Monaco pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai
An image that illustrates this article UAE ministries launch guide to measuring research and development spending