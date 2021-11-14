UAE weather: Partly cloudy as temperatures decrease

The UAE will experience fair to partly cloudy weather on Sunday as cooler conditions move in.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi are expected to reach top temperatures of 31°C, forecasters say.

Winds will be light to moderate, reaching speeds of 15 to 25 km/h, which could cause dust to blow across some areas.

It will be rough to moderate sea over the Arabian Gulf and Slight over Oman Sea.

The partly cloudy and cooler conditions will last into Monday and beyond, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.