Sheikh Mohammed meets Seychelles president at Expo 2020 Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on Friday met Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan at the country’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed discussed with Mr Ramkalawan ways to enhance ties between the countries, especially in the economy, trade and tourism, Dubai Media Office reported.

The 'blue' economy is the focus of one of the exhibits at the Seychelles pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

During a tour of the Seychelles pavilion, Sheikh Mohammed and Mr Ramkalawan saw exhibits that showcase the natural beauty and history of the nation’s islands and the steps being taken to safeguard them.

The pavilion highlights the country’s “blue economy initiatives”, which champions conservation and sustainable development of the coast and ocean areas.

A popular global tourism destination, Seychelles comprises of 115 islands, 50 per cent of which are protected areas.

Sheikh Mohammed expressed his appreciation for the efforts being undertaken by Seychelles to strengthen environmental conservation and sustainability in the country.

Expo 2020 Dubai runs until the end of March 2022.

