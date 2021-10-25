Coronavirus: UAE records 97 new cases

The UAE reported 97 new coronavirus cases and 129 recoveries on Monday.

Officials said one person died in the past 24 hours from complications.

The country has recorded 739,381 cases, 733,379 recoveries and 2,131 deaths since the first Covid-19 case was detected in the Emirates on January 29 last year.

Widespread testing and tracing, stringent safety measures and a high vaccination rate have been credited for bringing down daily infections.

Cases have dropped consistently to less than 100 a day since reaching close to 4,000 in January.

An additional 281,817 tests were conducted over the 24-hour period, bringing to 91,555,839 the total number carried out since the beginning of the outbreak.

Read more China locks down Covid hotspot as infections spread

Meanwhile, Emirates Airline passengers can now obtain a free PCR test on arrival at Dubai International Airport, allowing them to visit the Expo 2020 Dubai site.

On arrival, passengers simply have to show their Expo tickets — which they can get free with their airline tickets — to airline staff.

The testing lounge is situated a short distance before the immigration hall and no booking is required before taking the test.

The service is aimed at passengers who are not vaccinated, or who wish to get tested as a precaution. To enter Expo 2020, visitors must show either a Covid-19 vaccine certificate or a negative PCR test taken up to 72 hours earlier at the world's fair gates.