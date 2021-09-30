Dubai Metro trains to run earlier for Expo 2020 visitors

Changes to the Dubai Metro timetable have been made to cater for extra demand anticipated as Expo 2020 gets under way.

From Friday October 1, all Metro stations will open at 8am, rather than the usual 10am as the world’s fair opens its gates for the first time.

Timetable changes were made by the Roads and Transport Authority on Thursday.

For all lines, from Sunday to Wednesday, Dubai Metro stations will now open at 5am until 1.15am the following day and until 2.15am on Thursday evenings.

On Fridays, all lines will run from 8am until 2.15am and on Saturdays from 5am until 1.15am.

Expo 2020 Dubai is open seven days a week, with gates opening from 10am to midnight on weekdays (Sunday to Wednesday) and 10am to 2am on weekends (Thursday and Friday).

Opening times may change for days when special events are taking place.

Read more Dazzling main Expo 2020 Dubai metro station unveiled for first time

Two new stations to service Expo visitors opened on the new Route 2020 of the Metro Red Line in June.

Dubai Investments Park and Expo 2020 metro stations allow trains to shuttle directly from Al Rashidiya metro station, with Jebel Ali station an interchange station for those heading to or coming from UAE Exchange Station – the last stop on the Red Line.

There will also be more than 200 free buses to transport visitors to the Expo site from nine locations across Dubai.

Countdown to Expo 2020 - in pictures