UAE weather: fair and partly cloudy with cooler temperatures

Forecasters say Dubai should hit a maximum temperature of 42°C on Thursday.

The weather will be mostly fine on Thursday but clouds will appear to the east of the UAE and may be bring rain over the mountains by the afternoon.

It will be humid at night and into Friday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with fog or mist forming. Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times.

Conditions will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of Oman.

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

Five healthy carbs and how to eat them Brown rice: consume an amount that fits in the palm of your hand Non-starchy vegetables, such as broccoli: consume raw or at low temperatures, and don’t reheat Oatmeal: look out for pure whole oat grains or kernels, which are locally grown and packaged; avoid those that have travelled from afar Fruit: a medium bowl a day and no more, and never fruit juices Lentils and lentil pasta: soak these well and cook them at a low temperature; refrain from eating highly processed pasta variants Courtesy Roma Megchiani, functional nutritionist at Dubai’s 77 Veggie Boutique

