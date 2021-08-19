Community group calls on all children over 3 to be vaccinated in Abu Dhabi

Dalaa Alaa Aladwan, 14, from Rosary School gets vaccinated at SEHA Vaccination Centre, Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal, Zayed Port.

A government-backed campaign has been launched in Abu Dhabi to encourage all parents to have their children vaccinated from the age of 3.

The Maitha bint Ahmed Al Nahyan Foundation for Community and Cultural Initiatives started the "Our Children Are Our Responsibility" initiative in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre.

Quote Vaccinating children is a social necessity, to support the efforts of relevant authorities that provide the entire community with vaccines Sheikha Maitha bint Ahmed

The campaign aims to encourage parents to have children aged from 3 to 17 vaccinated to help achieve herd immunity in the community and reduce infections by new variants of Covid-19.

The Sinopharm vaccine was approved for use on August 2 by the Ministry of Health and Prevention following successful trials in 900 children in Abu Dhabi.

Children aged 12 and over were already permitted to receive the Pfizer jab under an emergency ruling introduced by the UAE in May.

“Vaccinating children is a social necessity, to support the efforts of relevant authorities that provide the entire community with vaccines,” said Sheikha Maitha bint Ahmed, the foundation’s chairwoman.

“The UAE’s leadership is a leading model, as it is fully supporting the health sector in achieving herd immunity by providing vaccines to all segments of the community and all age groups, including children.

“In light of the foundation’s vision and its role in supporting social initiatives and campaigns, the initiative was launched to support the UAE’s leadership for providing vaccines to the entire community.”

Which countries are vaccinating children?

China approved emergency use of the Sinovac vaccine in those aged 3 and above after reporting preliminary results from clinical trials that showed it triggered an immune response with only mild adverse reactions.

In the UK, approval for the US-made Moderna vaccine was granted by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency for safe use in children aged between 12 and 17.

Meanwhile, the US Centres for Disease Control recommends all children aged 12 and above are vaccinated.

While fewer children have been infected with the virus than adults, they can still be infected, suffer symptoms and spread Covid-19 to others.

The US Food and Drug Administration urged pharmaceutical firms to step up clinical trials in children aged 5 to 11 after reports of rare side effects.

According to the American Academy of Paediatrics, there were 93,824 new cases of Covid-19 in US children in the first week of August, a 30 per cent rise from the previous week, as the Delta variant continues to circulate.

In May, adolescents over 12 became eligible for the Pfizer vaccine in the US, but emergency approval for younger children is unlikely to be granted until the end of the year.

As younger immune systems are more unpredictable than adults, researchers are still unsure of their vaccine response and potential side effects not seen in older people.

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Angela Bassett, Tina Fey Directed by: Pete Doctor Rating: 4 stars

The biog Favourite film: The Notebook Favourite book: What I know for sure by Oprah Winfrey Favourite quote: “Social equality is the only basis of human happiness” Nelson Madela. Hometown: Emmen, The Netherlands Favourite activities: Walking on the beach, eating at restaurants and spending time with friends Job: Founder and Managing Director of Mawaheb from Beautiful Peopl

UAE - India ties The UAE is India’s third-largest trade partner after the US and China Annual bilateral trade between India and the UAE has crossed US$ 60 billion The UAE is the fourth-largest exporter of crude oil for India Indians comprise the largest community with 3.3 million residents in the UAE Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi first visited the UAE in August 2015 His visit on August 23-24 will be the third in four years Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, visited India in February 2016 Sheikh Mohamed was the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations in January 2017 Modi will visit Bahrain on August 24-25

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

Our legal advisor Ahmad El Sayed is Senior Associate at Charles Russell Speechlys, a law firm headquartered in London with offices in the UK, Europe, the Middle East and Hong Kong. Experience: Commercial litigator who has assisted clients with overseas judgments before UAE courts. His specialties are cases related to banking, real estate, shareholder disputes, company liquidations and criminal matters as well as employment related litigation. Education: Sagesse University, Beirut, Lebanon, in 2005.

