UAE delegation meets Turkish president

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, UAE National Security Adviser, with Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey. Both sides discussed areas of mutual interest. Wam

A UAE delegation met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Wednesday.

Both sides discussed ways of consolidating ties between the UAE and Turkey particularly in trade, while accelerating opportunities in fields such as transport, health and energy, state news agency Wam reported.

An array of regional issues of common interest was also discussed at the meeting.

The UAE delegation was led by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, the country's National Security Adviser.

Sheikh Tahnoun conveyed to the Turkish president the greetings of The President, Sheikh Khalifa, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

Mr Erdogan reciprocated the greetings and wished the UAE leaders good health and wellbeing.

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Director: Kushan Nandy Starring: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bidita Bag, Jatin Goswami Three stars

LAST-16 FIXTURES Sunday, January 20

3pm: Jordan v Vietnam at Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai

6pm: Thailand v China at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain

9pm: Iran v Oman at Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi Monday, January 21

3pm: Japan v Saudi Arabia at Sharjah Stadium

6pm: Australia v Uzbekistan at Khalifa bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain

9pm: UAE v Kyrgyzstan at Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi Tuesday, January 22

5pm: South Korea v Bahrain at Rashid Stadium, Dubai

8pm: Qatar v Iraq at Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi

