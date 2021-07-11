UAE weather: fair, partly cloudy, hot and hazy

It will be hot and hazy today in the UAE. The National

The weather will be fair, partly cloudy, hot and hazy on Monday, with some low clouds appearing over the east coast by morning.

Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times and causing dust and sand to be blown.

Conditions will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf, and slight to moderate becoming rough at times in the Oman Sea.

THE BIO Favourite book: ‘Purpose Driven Life’ by Rick Warren Favourite travel destination: Switzerland Hobbies: Travelling and following motivational speeches and speakers Favourite place in UAE: Dubai Museum

