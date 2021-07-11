UAE weather: fair, partly cloudy, hot and hazy

Temperatures will reach 46°C in Abu Dhabi and 45°C in Dubai on Monday

It will be hot and hazy today in the UAE. The National

Soraya Ebrahimi
Jul 11, 2021

The weather will be fair, partly cloudy, hot and hazy on Monday, with some low clouds appearing over the east coast by morning.

Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times and causing dust and sand to be blown.

Conditions will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf, and slight to moderate becoming rough at times in the Oman Sea.

THE BIO

Favourite book: ‘Purpose Driven Life’ by Rick Warren

Favourite travel destination: Switzerland

Hobbies: Travelling and following motivational speeches and speakers

Favourite place in UAE: Dubai Museum

