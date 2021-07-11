UAE weather: fair, partly cloudy, hot and hazy

The weather will be fair, partly cloudy, hot and hazy on Monday, with some low clouds appearing over the east coast by morning.
Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times and causing dust and sand to be blown.
Conditions will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf, and slight to moderate becoming rough at times in the Oman Sea.
Favourite book: ‘Purpose Driven Life’ by Rick Warren
Favourite travel destination: Switzerland
Hobbies: Travelling and following motivational speeches and speakers
Favourite place in UAE: Dubai Museum
Favourite book: ‘Purpose Driven Life’ by Rick Warren
Favourite travel destination: Switzerland
Hobbies: Travelling and following motivational speeches and speakers
Favourite place in UAE: Dubai Museum
Favourite book: ‘Purpose Driven Life’ by Rick Warren
Favourite travel destination: Switzerland
Hobbies: Travelling and following motivational speeches and speakers
Favourite place in UAE: Dubai Museum
Favourite book: ‘Purpose Driven Life’ by Rick Warren
Favourite travel destination: Switzerland
Hobbies: Travelling and following motivational speeches and speakers
Favourite place in UAE: Dubai Museum
Favourite book: ‘Purpose Driven Life’ by Rick Warren
Favourite travel destination: Switzerland
Hobbies: Travelling and following motivational speeches and speakers
Favourite place in UAE: Dubai Museum
Favourite book: ‘Purpose Driven Life’ by Rick Warren
Favourite travel destination: Switzerland
Hobbies: Travelling and following motivational speeches and speakers
Favourite place in UAE: Dubai Museum
Favourite book: ‘Purpose Driven Life’ by Rick Warren
Favourite travel destination: Switzerland
Hobbies: Travelling and following motivational speeches and speakers
Favourite place in UAE: Dubai Museum
Favourite book: ‘Purpose Driven Life’ by Rick Warren
Favourite travel destination: Switzerland
Hobbies: Travelling and following motivational speeches and speakers
Favourite place in UAE: Dubai Museum
Favourite book: ‘Purpose Driven Life’ by Rick Warren
Favourite travel destination: Switzerland
Hobbies: Travelling and following motivational speeches and speakers
Favourite place in UAE: Dubai Museum
Favourite book: ‘Purpose Driven Life’ by Rick Warren
Favourite travel destination: Switzerland
Hobbies: Travelling and following motivational speeches and speakers
Favourite place in UAE: Dubai Museum
Favourite book: ‘Purpose Driven Life’ by Rick Warren
Favourite travel destination: Switzerland
Hobbies: Travelling and following motivational speeches and speakers
Favourite place in UAE: Dubai Museum
Favourite book: ‘Purpose Driven Life’ by Rick Warren
Favourite travel destination: Switzerland
Hobbies: Travelling and following motivational speeches and speakers
Favourite place in UAE: Dubai Museum
Favourite book: ‘Purpose Driven Life’ by Rick Warren
Favourite travel destination: Switzerland
Hobbies: Travelling and following motivational speeches and speakers
Favourite place in UAE: Dubai Museum
Favourite book: ‘Purpose Driven Life’ by Rick Warren
Favourite travel destination: Switzerland
Hobbies: Travelling and following motivational speeches and speakers
Favourite place in UAE: Dubai Museum
Favourite book: ‘Purpose Driven Life’ by Rick Warren
Favourite travel destination: Switzerland
Hobbies: Travelling and following motivational speeches and speakers
Favourite place in UAE: Dubai Museum
Favourite book: ‘Purpose Driven Life’ by Rick Warren
Favourite travel destination: Switzerland
Hobbies: Travelling and following motivational speeches and speakers
Favourite place in UAE: Dubai Museum
Vivian Balakrishnan: UAE and Singapore can be partners for a world in transition
Sholto Byrnes: Singapore poll results show its politics may be at the crossroads
Chitrabhanu Kadalayil: Election is more than just a family feud over Lee legacy
Sholto Byrnes: Mugabe and Lee: two leaders with very different legacies
Vivian Balakrishnan: UAE and Singapore can be partners for a world in transition
Sholto Byrnes: Singapore poll results show its politics may be at the crossroads
Chitrabhanu Kadalayil: Election is more than just a family feud over Lee legacy
Sholto Byrnes: Mugabe and Lee: two leaders with very different legacies
Vivian Balakrishnan: UAE and Singapore can be partners for a world in transition
Sholto Byrnes: Singapore poll results show its politics may be at the crossroads
Chitrabhanu Kadalayil: Election is more than just a family feud over Lee legacy
Sholto Byrnes: Mugabe and Lee: two leaders with very different legacies
Vivian Balakrishnan: UAE and Singapore can be partners for a world in transition
Sholto Byrnes: Singapore poll results show its politics may be at the crossroads
Chitrabhanu Kadalayil: Election is more than just a family feud over Lee legacy
Sholto Byrnes: Mugabe and Lee: two leaders with very different legacies
Vivian Balakrishnan: UAE and Singapore can be partners for a world in transition
Sholto Byrnes: Singapore poll results show its politics may be at the crossroads
Chitrabhanu Kadalayil: Election is more than just a family feud over Lee legacy
Sholto Byrnes: Mugabe and Lee: two leaders with very different legacies
Vivian Balakrishnan: UAE and Singapore can be partners for a world in transition
Sholto Byrnes: Singapore poll results show its politics may be at the crossroads
Chitrabhanu Kadalayil: Election is more than just a family feud over Lee legacy
Sholto Byrnes: Mugabe and Lee: two leaders with very different legacies
Vivian Balakrishnan: UAE and Singapore can be partners for a world in transition
Sholto Byrnes: Singapore poll results show its politics may be at the crossroads
Chitrabhanu Kadalayil: Election is more than just a family feud over Lee legacy
Sholto Byrnes: Mugabe and Lee: two leaders with very different legacies
Vivian Balakrishnan: UAE and Singapore can be partners for a world in transition
Sholto Byrnes: Singapore poll results show its politics may be at the crossroads
Chitrabhanu Kadalayil: Election is more than just a family feud over Lee legacy
Sholto Byrnes: Mugabe and Lee: two leaders with very different legacies
Vivian Balakrishnan: UAE and Singapore can be partners for a world in transition
Sholto Byrnes: Singapore poll results show its politics may be at the crossroads
Chitrabhanu Kadalayil: Election is more than just a family feud over Lee legacy
Sholto Byrnes: Mugabe and Lee: two leaders with very different legacies
Vivian Balakrishnan: UAE and Singapore can be partners for a world in transition
Sholto Byrnes: Singapore poll results show its politics may be at the crossroads
Chitrabhanu Kadalayil: Election is more than just a family feud over Lee legacy
Sholto Byrnes: Mugabe and Lee: two leaders with very different legacies
Vivian Balakrishnan: UAE and Singapore can be partners for a world in transition
Sholto Byrnes: Singapore poll results show its politics may be at the crossroads
Chitrabhanu Kadalayil: Election is more than just a family feud over Lee legacy
Sholto Byrnes: Mugabe and Lee: two leaders with very different legacies
Vivian Balakrishnan: UAE and Singapore can be partners for a world in transition
Sholto Byrnes: Singapore poll results show its politics may be at the crossroads
Chitrabhanu Kadalayil: Election is more than just a family feud over Lee legacy
Sholto Byrnes: Mugabe and Lee: two leaders with very different legacies
Vivian Balakrishnan: UAE and Singapore can be partners for a world in transition
Sholto Byrnes: Singapore poll results show its politics may be at the crossroads
Chitrabhanu Kadalayil: Election is more than just a family feud over Lee legacy
Sholto Byrnes: Mugabe and Lee: two leaders with very different legacies
Vivian Balakrishnan: UAE and Singapore can be partners for a world in transition
Sholto Byrnes: Singapore poll results show its politics may be at the crossroads
Chitrabhanu Kadalayil: Election is more than just a family feud over Lee legacy
Sholto Byrnes: Mugabe and Lee: two leaders with very different legacies
Vivian Balakrishnan: UAE and Singapore can be partners for a world in transition
Sholto Byrnes: Singapore poll results show its politics may be at the crossroads
Chitrabhanu Kadalayil: Election is more than just a family feud over Lee legacy
Sholto Byrnes: Mugabe and Lee: two leaders with very different legacies
Vivian Balakrishnan: UAE and Singapore can be partners for a world in transition
Sholto Byrnes: Singapore poll results show its politics may be at the crossroads
Chitrabhanu Kadalayil: Election is more than just a family feud over Lee legacy
Sholto Byrnes: Mugabe and Lee: two leaders with very different legacies