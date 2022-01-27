Two new luxury hotels set for Sharjah’s scenic east coast, one with its own water park

Sharjah is getting set to welcome two new luxury hotels to its scenic east coast.

The Marriott properties are planned for Kalba and Khor Fakkan, giving holidaymakers and those looking to staycation more options for getaways in the emirate.

In Khor Fakkan, the new hotel will be home to the first water park on the UAE’s east coast and the Kalba property is set to be popular with scuba divers given its direct access to the Gulf of Oman's rich marine life.

The new hotels will be located in “two of the most picturesque and dynamic cities in the eastern region” according to Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, executive chairman of Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), which has partnered with Marriott International.

A five-star luxury stay at the Kalba Hotel

The Kalba Hotel, part of Marriott's Autograph Collection in the Sharjah exclave, will be a five-star waterfront property. Photo: Shurooq

Kalba Hotel will be a five-star resort located in the exclave of Sharjah that lies north of Oman. Sprawling across 60,000 square metres, it will open opposite Kalba Flag Square, where the UAE flag flies high on a 75-metre flagpole.

Set to be a haven for scuba divers and ocean adventurers, the hotel will have its own private beach offering direct access to the Gulf of Oman. Its location will be near Khor Kalba Conservation Reserve, a mangrove forest teeming with marine life, and an important nesting site for hawksbill turtles.

The mangroves of Sharjah's Khor Kalba are rich with fish and other marine life. Photo: Michel Rogg

The luxury hotel will have 80 rooms ranging from singles to four-bedroom suites.

It will also have two restaurants, a temperature-controlled swimming pool, spa and a fitness suite.

Khorfakkan Hotel: first water park on the east coast

Khorfakkan Hotel, part of Marriott's Autograph Collection will have the first waterpark on the UAE's east coast. Photo: Shurooq

Located in the second largest town on the east coast, after Fujairah, Khor Fakkan's newest hotel will open opposite Khor Fakkan Port and near the region's main beach. Nestled between mountains and the ocean, Khorfakkan Hotel will cover an area of about 38,000 square metres.

The family-friendly hotel will have 75 rooms, including a number of suites.

In keeping with the identity of Autograph Collection hotels, this will be a unique property that will also boast the first water park on the UAE’s east coast and travellers staying at the hotel will have free entry to the slides and rides.

There will also be a variety of shops and restaurants, a private beach, several swimming pools, a luxury spa and a well-equipped gym.

Khorfakkan Beach on the east coast.

Set on the waterfront, it will no doubt attract nautical aficionados as it will have its own yacht club. Residences are also being developed for those who want to make their trip to the bay of Khor Fakkan​ a little more permanent.

“The Autograph Collection features curated properties that celebrate individuality and we look forward to introducing properties that offer distinct perspectives on design and hospitality to the emerging and beautiful areas of Kalba and Khor Fakkan,” said Saahil Lalit from Marriott International.

Khor Fakkan is also gearing up for another high-end hotel, with the Lux* Al Jabal Resort overlooking Soueifa beach set to open in March 2023.