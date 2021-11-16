Courtyard by Marriott opens in Dubai Culture Village

Marriott Bonvoy has opened a new hotel in Dubai Culture Village.

The waterfront development in Al Jaddaf is now home to the Courtyard by Marriott Culture Village, a 168-room property overlooking the Dubai Creek.

The hotel aims to offer a place where guests can “stay connected, productive and energised when travelling”, with intuitively designed work areas in the guest rooms and flexible communal areas where people can meet, work and network.

The lobby at Courtyard by Marriott Culture Village. Photo: Marriott Bonvoy

Leisure facilities include a fully equipped gym with waterfront views, an outdoor swimming pool and a spa. The hotel’s all-day dining restaurant MoMo Bistro offers a variety of dishes, while MoMo 2 Go caters to those on the move, whether they need breakfast, a quick coffee or a healthy lunch.

“We understand what our guests look for when they stay with us – ample space and time to work, but also the opportunity to rest, relax and recharge,” says general manager Richard Bleakley.

"We look forward to providing uplifting spaces and welcoming hospitality that will give our guests an experience worth remembering."

The hotel’s Culture Village location offers easy access to the business districts of Dubai World Trade Centre and Dubai International Financial Centre, while the Dubai Mall and Downtown Dubai are also nearby.