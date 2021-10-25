Th8 Palm: new all-suite resort to open on Dubai's Palm Jumeirah in November

Dubai’s newest hotel is on track to open on Palm Jumeirah in November.

Boutique resort Th8 Palm, Managed by Accor is accepting bookings for stays from November 15.

Located on the beachfront of what is some of Dubai’s most coveted real estate, the glass-fronted five-star hotel offers Miami-inspired living and what the brand is calling “unpretentious luxury".

Panoramic Palm Sea View bedroom at Th8 Palm, Managed by Accor. Photo: Accor

The hotel is on the West Crescent of the Palm Jumeirah, and is easily reachable given that it's the first resort guests will arrive at when veering left after the Palm Jumeirah tunnel. It's the second Accor and sbe project to open in Dubai, following the arrival of SLS Dubai earlier this year.

Every room at Th8 Palm is a suite, with a choice of 121 studios, one, two and three-bedroom suites. Each comes with a king-size bed, living area with a sofa bed, full kitchen suites and a balcony that gives guests views of the city skyline or the adjacent Arabian Gulf.

The most coveted suite will likely be the 194-square-metre three-bedroom Panoramic Palm Sea View family suite. This penthouse sleeps up to eight guests and has a wraparound balcony for the very best views in the house.

Sleek, minimalist interiors have been inspired by the jet-set lifestyle and Art Deco scene of Miami Beach. Rooms are furnished with a bespoke collection from design house Maison Kenzo, and striking monochrome floors can be found in the restaurant while the black and gold lobby is the setting for each guest's dramatic welcome.

The resort name is inspired by the "8" infinity symbol, which signifies the concept of limitlessness. The hotel will offer guests several original experiences, including specially curated music compilations for their stay, and gourmet dining experiences.

These will take place at Envy, the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant where guests can also enjoy a buffet breakfast. Lunch and dinner here is a Mediterranean-influenced affair, centred around an oversized lemon tree with views of the swimming pool. There is also a sun-soaked terrace for al fresco dining overlooking the Arabian Gulf.

Relaxation and sunbathing are on the cards at Fluid, the hotel’s beach club where you'll find an infinity pool overlooking 500 metres of private shoreline. There are also VIP cabanas, an Airstream-style food truck, outdoor bar and a DJ booth which will host a variety of musical entertainment.

Envy at Th8 Palm, the newest hotel set to open on Dubai's Palm Jumeirah. Photo: Accor

Guests who want to be on the move can enjoy the 24-hour fitness suite, and there's also watersports, including paddleboarding, on offer.

Ahead of its opening, the resort is offering a stay called the Elev8 experience, which includes two-way limousine transfers to the hotel, a bottle of French sparkling on arrival, a private day cabana by the pool and unlimited food and beverages. But this level of limitless luxury doesn’t come cheap, with the package starting from Dh7,888 ($2,147).

Rooms from $373, excluding taxes; The8 Palm, Managed by Accor, Crescent Road West Palm Jumeirah, Dubai; www.accor.com