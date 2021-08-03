Summer in Ajman: six of the best hotel deals and what to do when you get there

Anyone planning a trip to Ajman this summer can take advantage of the emirate’s newly launched summer campaign.

The Ajman, Your Joyful Summer Staycation promotion has launched in the UAE’s smallest emirate.

Running from now until September, it gives visitors the chance to get unique discounts and special deals at hotels across the city. It's the second year that the campaign, organised by the Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD), has run.

Known for its quiet beaches and surrounded by natural landmarks, Ajman is a popular staycation location in the UAE.

Commenting on the new campaign which has been designed to encourage more visitors to explore the emirate, Saleh Mohamed Al Gezer, director general of ATDD, stressed the importance of domestic tourism in supporting the emirate’s economic growth.

Here are some of the deals you can book this summer...

Radisson Blu Hotel Ajman

There’s discounts galore at the Radisson Blu Hotel Ajman with 20 per cent off room rates, spa services and food and beverage outlets.

Spend the day relaxing at the hotel's 25-metre swimming pool then retreat to Oorja Spa to indulge in some pampering. When it comes to eating, try all-day dining at Larder or go for Italian eats at Filini.

The Jazz Lounge bar and Mazaj Bar and Shisha Lounge are also offering summer discounts until September 30.

Stays from Dh220, using reference code ATDD; bookings via email at reservations.ajman@radissonblu.com; Radisson Blu Hotel Ajman, Off Al Ittihad Street, Ajman.

Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel

Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel. HMH Hotel Group / Facebook

If you want to indulge in all things Arabian, the Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel is a good pick for a summer getaway. Boasting its own private beachfront, the hotel also has a large infinity swimming pool, on-site spa and a family-friendly atmosphere. Rooms are spacious and feature typical Arabic mashrabiya decor. Opt for a sea-facing room to make the most of the shoreline location.

This summer, there’s up to 40 per cent off stays, 30 per cent discounts at Bahi Spa and up to 50 per cent off at Dragon’s Palace and Arabesque restaurants.

Dh306.60 including taxes and fees, bookings online; Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel, Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Street, Ajman.

Ajman Saray, a Luxury Collection Resort

Ajman Saray, a Luxury Collection Hotel by Marriott in Ajman

If a pristine sandy beach overlooking the Arabian Gulf is what your summer daydreams are made of, you may want to book a stay at the Ajman Saray, a Luxury Collection Resort.

This coastal getaway has a huge swimming pool, fully equipped gym and spa experiences to enjoy. Dining options include Lebanese, Mediterranean, a steakhouse and the newly revamped Bab Al Bahr Beach Bar & Grill right on the shoreline. Visitors can get up to 20 per cent off flexible rates until Friday, September 10.

Bookings via telephone on 056 177 018 using promo code EZR; Ajman Saray, a Luxury Collection Resort, Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Street Al Nakheel, Ajman.

Ajman Hotel by Blazon Hotels

There’s something lovely about knowing what your bill is going to be before you go off on a staycation and Ajman Hotel by Blazon Hotels offers summer visitors exactly that with its all-inclusive seasonal offer.

All guests will get breakfast, lunch and dinner included each day of their stay, and drinks included with the meals. What’s more, guests can enjoy sea-view rooms or unwind with plenty of extra space in a junior suite. The hotel has lots to keep the whole family entertained with a 400-metre private beach, swimming pool and children’s pool.

Rates from Dh899 per room, per night. Bookings via reservations@hotelajman.com, using reference code AHSUMMER21; Ajman Hotel, Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Street, Ajman.

Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche

Enjoy a family staycation this summer at Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche. Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche

For a bargain summer staycation, try booking in at Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche.

Located right on the corniche, every single one of the rooms here offers sea views, as does the elevated swimming pool. This summer, standard rooms start from Dh230, including breakfast. If you want to add lunch and dinner, you can book a stay from only Dh350 as part of the hotel’s family staycation.

Summer stays from Dh230, including breakfast; book via email at sales@wyndhamgardenajman.com; Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche, Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Street, Ajman.

The Oberoi Beach Resort, Al Zorah

The Oberoi Beach Resort, Al Zorah has opened in Ajman. The Oberoi Group

Visitors seeking a luxury stay can try The Oberoi Beach Resort, Al Zorah where there’s 15 per cent off room rates, and 10 per cent off spa treatments this summer.

Set within the mangrove forests in Ajman’s waterfront precinct, this modern retreat has contemporary architecture and spacious rooms that come with either a private garden or ocean view. Making the most of the oceanfront location is Aquario, the hotel’s speciality seafood restaurant while Vinesse is open for elegant all-day dining. The spa at The Oberoi features private treatment rooms with open-air showers and private hammams. Book by Tuesday, August 31 for stays until Thursday, September 30 to avail of summer deals.

Rooms from Dh850 per night, including breakfast; book using promo code SPLSMR via Reservations.TOAZ@oberoihotels.com; The Oberoi Beach Resort Al Zorah, Ajman.

Things to do in Ajman

See camels in Ajman. AFP

Once you’re in Ajman, there’s plenty to explore. Check out some of our favourite options…

Al Zorah Nature Reserve

Located in the north of the emirate, Al Zorah Nature Reserve comprises one million square metres of natural mangrove forest, blue lagoons and sandy beaches.

It’s a haven for bird and marine life with more than 50 species for bird spotters to see including flamingos, egrets and herons. Free to enter, the best way to explore the mangroves is by kayak, and the calm waters and network of channels make it suitable even for novice paddlers.

Aqua Bounce

Cool off with a visit to Aqua Bounce located at Fairmont Ajman. This brightly coloured inflatable park floats on the ocean and challenges users to tackle its slides, rides, hurdles and more without plunging into the sea. Open daily from 10am-5pm, bookings can be made via reception at the Fairmont Ajman.

Al Zorah Golf Club

Enjoy a round of golf at Al Zorah Golf Club. Ajman Tourism

Keen golfers can enjoy 18 holes within the naturally preserved mangroves and manicured lawns of the 72-par Al Zorah Golf Club. If you want to make a night of it, Ajman’s summer promotion offers what is being called a "Golfcation" in partnership with the Radisson Blu Hotel Ajman. The deal includes a round of golf, breakfast and one night’s stay as a package. Find our rates and more information by emailing reservation.ajman@radissonblu.com.

Eat local

For a taste of Emirati cuisine, head to Qdeemk Ndeemk Cafe. Located on the Corniche, opposite Fairmont Ajman, the menu features Emirati breakfast treats such as khameer flatbread with date syrup and balaleet (sweet vermicelli and egg omelette), and prices are very reasonable.

Al Tallah Camel Racecourse

Visit Al Tallah Camel Racecourse on the outskirts of Ajman to see an age-old sport in play. Remote-controlled robotic jockeys perch on these ships of the desert as they race through the sand, usually accompanied by their owners who drive alongside the camels in a horn-tooting 4x4.

Racing typically takes place early in the morning throughout the season which runs from October to March, but if you just want to see the camels train you can usually spot them out and about in the early morning at any time of the year.

City Centre Ajman

As part of Ajman’s Your Joyful Summer Staycation campaign, visitors to the emirate’s largest shopping mall will be in with a chance of winning a BMW when shopping at City Centre Ajman so there's a good reason to visit. There’s also plenty of places for retail therapy, good dining options, a cinema and a Magic Planet to keep little ones entertained.

