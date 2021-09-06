Etihad's Verified to Fly service platform will be closed to new requests on September 7

Etihad Airways has announced that their Verified to Fly service platform will be closed to new requests on Tuesday from 9am to 4pm. However, the airline suggest that even if you have not been Verified to Fly, passengers can still travel and should go to the airport as planned.

Etihad has suggested the following on its website:

If you have submitted your documents by email before this time, you don’t need to do anything and your request will be processed.

If you have received an email from us with the travel document requirements, you can still reply to the email with the required documents, and the request will be processed.

If you confirm your contact details during 9am-4pm on 7 September – you will not be able to use Verified to Fly.

If possible, please wait until 4pm UAE time when our service will be back up and running.

The airline's Verified to Fly service was first introduced in June and lets travellers validate their required Covid-19 travel documents before arriving at the airport, making it easier to travel in and out of the city.

Here’s how it works:

Visit "manage my booking" and update your contact details.

The airline will send you an email with the Covid-19 travel requirements for your destination.

Reply to that email with the relevant documents and the team will check them within 12 hours.

When you have been 'Verified to Fly', check-in online, download your boarding pass, then head straight to the Etihad Verified to Fly desks at the airport.

“Verified to Fly has proven hugely popular with our guests, as they get a fast track experience when checking in at the airport if using Verified to Fly. Removing guess work from the process, guests also value the assurance that when they arrive at the airport, they have already met all Covid-19 travel requirements,” said John Wright, vice president global airports and network operations at Etihad Airways.

