T-Rex Glamping Dubai review: A Jurassic Park-inspired staycation

Jurassic Park is a work of fiction, but T-Rex Glamping at Dubai Parks and Resorts is probably the nearest you'll get to experiencing it in real life.

As a child, I was obsessed with the movie, so I was just as excited about a dinosaur-themed getaway as the little ones.

The campsite offers two-storey cabins surrounded by moving dinosaur models, with some of Dubai's biggest theme parks just a short distance away.

A dinosaur greeting at Dubai Parks and Resorts' T-Rex Glamping. Shazia Ahmed / The National Show caption: A dinosaur greeting at Dubai Parks and Resorts' T-Rex Glampi…

The welcome

Located directly off the Sheikh Zayed Road, T-Rex Glamping is easily accessible by car. The experience starts as soon as you drive into the park. Dinosaur illustrations line the walls, giving you a little preview of the prehistoric world you're entering.

A huge Tyrannosaurus rex welcomes you as you arrive. These aren't just giant dinosaur statues; they move their heads, wag their tails, blink their eyes and even roar. The movements seem so realistic that even as an adult, you can't help but stop and watch.

At reception, I noticed a little girl who was completely fascinated by one of the dinosaurs. I watched her for a little while before realising I was probably just as amused.

The room

The best part of T-Rex Glamping is that you spend the night surrounded by these dinosaurs.

The exterior of the two-storey T-Rex Glamping cabin. Shazia Ahmed / The National Show caption: The exterior of the two-storey T-Rex Glamping cabin. Shazia …

The two-storey cabins combine the feel of camping with the comforts of a hotel room. Inside, you'll find double beds and a modern bathroom.

The space is compact but well designed, with everything you need for a relaxing night. I found the beds particularly cosy, and having air conditioning on both floors was another plus.

The layout works particularly well for families. Children can sleep upstairs while parents stay downstairs, or the other way around.

A double bed upstairs in the cabin. Shazia Ahmed / The National Show caption: A double bed upstairs in the cabin. Shazia Ahmed / The Natio…

One of my favourite features was the upstairs balcony, where you can sit with a coffee and look out over the grounds. There's also a private garden area with a barbecue and outdoor dining space, giving you plenty of room to unwind.

And despite having your own little corner to yourself, you're never far from the action. One moment, you hear a dinosaur roaring in the distance. The next, it's people screaming on a nearby roller coaster.

The food and facilities

A dinosaur-themed play area. Shazia Ahmed / The National Show caption: A dinosaur-themed play area. Shazia Ahmed / The National

Roaring Dinosaur, the on-site restaurant, offers a selection of casual dining options. I stopped here for lunch and ordered a burger and fries.

As well as guests having barbecue facilities outside the tents, breakfast is included in the booking.

One of my favourite parts of the campsite was the outdoor cinema, where you can settle into a beanbag with some popcorn and watch a movie under the stars.

There's also a large outdoor pool and plenty of play areas for children.

Theme parks on your doorstep

What makes T-Rex Glamping even more interesting is that you're not just booking a night in a cabin. You're staying at Dubai Parks and Resorts, which means there's plenty to explore at Motiongate Dubai, Real Madrid World, Legoland Dubai and the Legoland Water Park.

I'd recommend arriving late morning, dropping off your bags and heading straight to the parks. As an adrenalin junkie, I was naturally drawn to the roller coasters and rides, but there's something for everyone.

Motiongate Dubai has plenty of movie-inspired rides, including the indoor DreamWorks area, which is perfect when it gets too hot outside. An unexpected highlight was the Submarine Adventure ride at Legoland Dubai, where I spotted a tiger shark for the first time in my life.

Dubai Parks and Resorts reopened at the beginning of October. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Dubai Parks and Resorts reopened at the beginning of October…

Real Madrid World's Hala Madrid roller coaster is definitely worth trying if you love a thrill. Approximately 34.5 metres tall, it was the first wooden roller coaster to open in the Middle East. At Riverland Dubai you'll find cafes, restaurants and other immersive experiences.

After a day of exploring the theme parks, I'd suggest heading back to T-Rex Glamping in time to enjoy the evening.

The following morning doesn't need to be rushed either. Enjoy breakfast, spend some time by the pool and relax before checking out. You can always return to Dubai Parks and Resorts afterwards to explore any attractions you missed the previous day.

T-Rex Glamping is at Dubai Parks and Resorts on Sheikh Zayed Road. Check-in is from 3pm and checkout is at noon. Nightly rates start at Dh720 for two adults.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the resort and reflects standards during this time