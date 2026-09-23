Sheraton The Walk: For family staycations favouring relaxed fun over high-adrenaline activities

The UAE has no shortage of staycation options for families. Many resorts come complete with water parks, theme parks, kids' clubs, and enough pools and movie nights to keep children entertained for weeks.

But after a full summer of action-packed weekends in Abu Dhabi, my family and I were after something a bit different — a change of scene in Dubai. As we're based in the capital, we tend to take short, purposeful trips to neighbouring emirates, whether to visit friends or attend events. We had rarely spent time enjoying the city from a tourist's perspective.

Sheraton The Walk, which was rebranded from Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach in 2025, seemed the perfect fit. Located in JBR, one of Dubai's most popular tourist destinations, the hotel is as much a base for exploration as a destination.

The welcome

The lobby has spaces to grab a coffee or places to take a rest while moving through the hotel. Sheraton The Walk, Dubai Show caption: The lobby has spaces to grab a coffee or places to take a re…

Driving into JBR, we’re greeted by a forest of hotels, many of them high-rises competing for attention with rooftop pools and restaurants. The Sheraton The Walk – not to be confused with nearby sister property Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort – is easy enough to find, sitting along a strip lined with other hotels.

Valet parking takes care of the car and bags, and from there we step into a lobby with a relaxed feel. There are plenty of communal spaces to grab a coffee, sit down or catch up on work if needed.

The check-in is equally straightforward: quick, friendly and efficient, getting us into our room and ready to enjoy the resort with minimal fuss.

The suite

There is plenty of space for families in the hotel suites. Sheraton The Walk, Dubai Show caption: There is plenty of space for families in the hotel suites. S…

One of the biggest challenges of travelling as a family is the loss of the comforts and conveniences of home. Hotel rooms can quickly feel cramped when you're travelling with children, particularly when everyone is sharing one space.

That isn't an issue with the family suite here. The two-bedroom suite is considerably more generous than a standard hotel room, with a full-size kitchen, a separate laundry room, three bathrooms, a lounge and a dining area.

Having a kitchen means we can prepare snacks between meals without relying entirely on room service or restaurants. The suite feels less like being squeezed into a hotel room and more like having a temporary home in Dubai.

The food

We start our mornings with the buffet breakfast at Jones the Grocer, which was particularly convenient with two children in tow. There is plenty of choice, from the usual breakfast favourites to lighter options, meaning everyone can find something they're craving. The crepe station is also a particular hit with the kids.

As we ready ourselves to leave, the serving team offer us takeaway drinks, which is a small but thoughtful touch. Sometimes as parents, those extra few minutes with a coffee in hand are exactly what you need before tackling the day ahead.

In the evenings, we try two very different dining options on offer at the hotel.

The first is Speakeasy Bar and Restaurant, which offers a relaxed atmosphere on our first night. The menu keeps things simple and fuss-free, with familiar favourites such as fish and chips (Dh89), nachos (from Dh50) and burgers (Dh85).

The kids (and my husband) also entertained themselves with the pool table and foosball, which meant dinner felt like a relaxed family night out rather than a stuffy sit-down.

The following night, we decide to have dinner at the Brazilian steakhouse Fogueira Restaurant and Lounge, on the 35th floor, where the traditional rodizio-style service makes the meal feel like an experience in itself.

It is particularly popular with our 11-year-old, who loved the idea of trying different cuts of meat and finding out what would arrive next. The rooftop churrasco is another highlight.

We don't eat outside because of the August heat, but the rooftop views were spectacular, looking out over the marina and the buildings around JBR.

The attentive staff added to the experience, as they take the time to answer the children's questions and explain the different cuts as they came around, turning our dinner into something of an impromptu culinary lesson.

The neighbourhood

The hotel is conveniently located near JBR The Walk. AFP Show caption: The hotel is conveniently located near JBR The Walk. AFP

One of the biggest draws is the location. JBR and The Walk put us within easy reach of some of Dubai's most popular family attractions, restaurants and beaches, while also allowing us to simply step outside and explore on foot during the cooler months.

The area is pedestrian-friendly, with promenades and a small playground for younger kids to blow off steam, making it easy to wander around, stop for something to eat, or head towards the beach without turning every outing into a car journey.

Family-friendly factor

Two-bedroom suite living room at Sheraton The Walk, Dubai. Sheraton The Walk, Dubai Show caption: Two-bedroom suite living room at Sheraton The Walk, Dubai. S…

The hotel isn't trying to compete with Dubai's giant family resorts, and that's part of its appeal. There are no endless waterslides or theme-park attractions designed to keep you inside all day.

Instead, it is a comfortable base for families who want to spend time together. For us, that meant having breakfast, heading out when the weather allowed, coming back to recharge and then heading out again in the evening. Opting for a well-located hotel perfectly accommodates this.

Everywhere we go within Sheraton The Walk, we feel welcome and the staff are kind and considerate with little ones.

The verdict

For medium-sized and larger families, finding a Dubai hotel that offers enough space without immediately pushing you into luxury-resort prices can be a challenge. The family suite solves much of that problem.

Sheraton The Walk is also a particularly good fit for families looking for a a beach break that also retains an element of city buzz.

It won't replace a water park resort if your children demand slides and swimming pools all day. But if you've had your fill of those for the summer, that's precisely where its appeal lies. Relax and explore rather than filling every hour.

The bottom line

Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort is pricing entry-level rooms from about Dh470 ($128) a night, with taxes and fees bringing the total to about Dh596 ($162) for a one-night stay. Sea-view rooms start at about Dh620 ($169) before fees, while sea-view rooms with balconies are about Dh820 ($223).

This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel and reflects hotel standards during this time