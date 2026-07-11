New Hyatt Regency hotel opens at historic London Olympia site

Connectivity and ease of access are the starting points for guests at London's newest hotel, the Hyatt Regency Olympia.

The hotel in West Kensington is designed to deliver overnight stays that allow for easy access to the cultural hub opened as part of a £1.3 billion ($1.74 billion) redevelopment of London Olympia, the traditional exhibition centre.

The grand opening of Hyatt Regency London Olympia, within the recently redeveloped £1.3bn Olympia destination. Photo: Hyatt Hotels Corporation Info

With 204 guestrooms and suites, the Hyatt Regency brand continues its expansion in the British capital. Georges Moura, the general manager, told The National the hotel concept and the venue are expected to have worldwide appeal.

“With the regeneration of the Olympic site, we aim to create a new destination for entertainment, culture and for business,” he said. “It will offer to all international travellers a new starting point to discover London.

“This destination is very well connected. Within 10 minutes, there are five different stations,” he added. “If you like to walk, like I do, you can get to the Design Museum very quickly, and if you go to Kensington Gardens you are in front of the Science Museum and Natural History Museum.”

For the Middle East visitor, the hotel is a gateway to London, only 35 minutes from Heathrow Airport. “I am very much surprised on the [volume] of Middle East arrivals to the hotel,” he said. “We have long-stay arrivals for the month of August coming from the Middle East as well.”

One of the rooms inside the new hotel. Photo: Hyatt Hotels Corporation Info

Eagerly anticipated at the Olympia site is London's largest permanent new theatre in 50 years, the 1,575-capacity British Airways Theatre due to open next year. Last month, the new live music and entertainment venue, the 3,800-capacity British Airways ARC opened, designed to feature global artists and DJs.

“The creation of Olympia is bringing a new offer to London,” Mr Moura said. “I do believe in the complementarity of all these brands working together.”

Almost 140 years of operating as an international convention centre have rendered the Olympia familiar to, and remote from, the city. A one-kilometre-high fence that used to surround the venue has only just been removed. The space is capable of hosting up to 20,000 visitors to shows, fairs or events on any given day.

The Hyatt Regency is connected to the Grade II-listed Pillar Hall, an ornate building with an indoor botanical garden. Guests are encouraged to eat breakfast at Idalia, an all-day restaurant with star chefs. Upstairs at Pillar Hall is a 500-capacity live music and events venue opening this autumn.

The canopy entrance to the new hotel. Photo: Olympia Info

“The UK market is very dynamic,” Mr Moura said. “It is a source for most of the hotels in Europe, North Africa and the Middle East. Being present in the UK as a brand, you are raising awareness of the brand to promote the other hotels across the world.

“The Middle East clientele is changing their habits – they will stay for two weeks in London and then take a break for the US or Europe. We have to learn to listen to the visitor and adapt.”