Helipads, fortresses and celebrity-filled parties: Inside Cannes’ most private retreat

I find myself surrounded by hundreds of diners, standing on their chairs, waving around their napkins, dancing along to the DJ’s hip-hop mash-up, as he shouts, “Do we have Dubai in the house?” Our table – and many others – erupt with yells and rounds of applause. I’m not surprised, because we could quite easily be at a weekend brunch in the emirate. But we’re not, we’re in the French Riviera. Well, to be precise, we're on Ile-Sainte-Marguerite, an island off the coast of Cannes, at a restaurant called La Guerite, beloved by celebrities and only accessible via boat from the glitzy mainland.

I’m here with a group of media from across the Gulf visiting Le Grand Jardin, the only luxury residence on the island.

The property is a sprawling historic estate dating back to the 13th century, when it was originally a monastery. It was also once owned by Louis IVX and the Dukes of Guise, but now it’s under the helm of hospitality brand Ultima Collection, which is known for its ultra-luxury private residences.

A bird's eye view of the estate and its pool terrace. Photo: Ultimate Collection

Le Grand Jardin, set in 1.4 hectares of botanical gardens, spans 14,000 square metres, with 12 bedrooms that are only available for full buyout from €175,000 ($204,000) per week. The estate – whose previous guests were a “major tech mogul” and his family who arrived by helicopter, although no one will say names – also has an ancient fortress with a casino downstairs and a bedroom on the upper floor, as well as a pool and spa, where facial treatments are performed exclusively using Augustinus Bader products.

It's the kind of place where no request is too big or small, and I feel like one of the guests in Below Deck. The chef will cook whatever meals you like, catering to any and all dietary requirements, and you can book whatever themed parties and activities you like. We enjoy a sweet, aromatic private perfume-making workshop by Fragonard, one of the oldest perfumeries in Grasse, as well as a morning yoga session by the pool that is positively dreamy. At dawn, some of our group watch the sun rise over the bay from a nearby spot on the shore. Others take the opportunity to explore the forested island, inhaling the intermingling scents of the native flora.

I choose to sleep, since my bed in the master suite – on the first floor of the so-called Governor’s House – is so unbelievably comfortable.

Visiting Ile-Sainte-Marguerite

The property's ancient fortress. Photo: Ultimate Collection

While Le Grand Jardin is inaccessible to non-paying guests, anyone is allowed to visit the island. It’s only a 10-minute speedboat ride from charming Cannes and aside from La Guerite and a second restaurant called L’Escale, each of which are open from April to October, on the island there’s also the Royal Fort. This historic monument is notorious for its most famous prisoner, the Man in the Iron Mask, who, legend has it, may or may not have been Louis XIV’s brother and been imprisoned in Le Grand Jardin’s fortress – or so I’m told.

The fort, once a jail, is now a public museum with a warren of rooms displaying old Roman artworks and many other ancient artefacts. You’ll see the remnants of an old 17th-century chapel and the cell where the man who inspired Leonardo DiCaprio’s character (in 1998’s Man in the Iron Mask) once lived for more than a decade. There’s also a three-star hostel on site, the only other place to stay on the island besides Le Grand Jardin.

The rest of the island is full of wild yet preserved nature, so don’t forget your hiking boots. More than 150 hectares of state-owned forest are filled with looming pines and eucalyptus trees, including some that are hundreds of years old, forming a stunning, shaded, nature-filled escape, almost the antithesis of Cannes’ club-lined shoreline. Discover the botanical path, the ornithological reserve and its aquariums. Take a dip in the beautiful blue-green bay, where speedboats and superyachts idle about during summer and, beneath the surface, snorkellers will find statues by British sculptor Jason deCaires Taylor in what’s known as the Mediterranean’s first underwater eco museum.

A trip to Cannes

A jaunt to Cannes for a shopping trip is a must. I see notable beach clubs dotted next to each other along the city’s famed oceanfront promenade. I spot famous hotels, like Hotel Martinez, dubbed the Arc Deco king of the Croisette, well known for hosting some of the most glamorous red carpet premieres during the annual Cannes Film Festival. World-renowned brands have gorgeous boutiques paving the narrow, cobblestoned streets, including one of the most striking Dior storefronts I’ve seen.

A view of Cannes' oceanfront promenade and marina. Jim Thirion / Unsplash

The scenery might be different, but once again, as the wealthy and well-dressed make their way down either side of the Croisette, where supercars also sidle along, I’m reminded of Dubai – and that feeling is compounded when I walk into a tiny street-side deli full of gourmet French delicacies and, on the counter, spot not one but two varieties of “Dubai chocolate”. Cannes might have the cinematic prestige, storied architecture and centuries-old fortresses, but the modern energy – that familiar blend of extravagance, ambition and multicultural buzz – feels unmistakable.

What sets Ile Sainte-Marguerite apart is its contrast. At Le Grand Jardin, we’re close enough to the heart of Cannes to feel its pulse yet secluded enough to hear only the breeze making its way through the forest canopy, the birds flying overhead – and the odd thumping techno tune from a nearby yacht. It’s a rare kind of luxury, not only defined by price tags and private chefs, but by space, silence and the ability to switch off.

As our boat pulls away from the pier on our final day, I look back at the Royal Fort, towering over the bay from its cliffside location. I think about the Man in the Iron Mask, Louis XIV, the “tech mogul”, even the napkin-swinging celebrities at La Guerite – and how, for a brief moment, I too was part of this grand garden’s story.

What is dialysis? Dialysis is a way of cleaning your blood when your kidneys fail and can no longer do the job. It gets rid of your body's wastes, extra salt and water, and helps to control your blood pressure. The main cause of kidney failure is diabetes and hypertension. There are two kinds of dialysis — haemodialysis and peritoneal. In haemodialysis, blood is pumped out of your body to an artificial kidney machine that filter your blood and returns it to your body by tubes. In peritoneal dialysis, the inside lining of your own belly acts as a natural filter. Wastes are taken out by means of a cleansing fluid which is washed in and out of your belly in cycles. It isn’t an option for everyone but if eligible, can be done at home by the patient or caregiver. This, as opposed to home haemodialysis, is covered by insurance in the UAE.

Company profile Date started: 2015 Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki Based: Dubai Sector: Online grocery delivery Staff: 200 Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends

What can victims do? Always use only regulated platforms Stop all transactions and communication on suspicion Save all evidence (screenshots, chat logs, transaction IDs) Report to local authorities Warn others to prevent further harm Courtesy: Crystal Intelligence

Profile Company: Justmop.com Date started: December 2015 Founders: Kerem Kuyucu and Cagatay Ozcan Sector: Technology and home services Based: Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai Size: 55 employees and 100,000 cleaning requests a month Funding: The company’s investors include Collective Spark, Faith Capital Holding, Oak Capital, VentureFriends, and 500 Startups.

'Munich: The Edge of War' Director: Christian Schwochow Starring: George MacKay, Jannis Niewohner, Jeremy Irons Rating: 3/5

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre flat-six Power: 510hp at 9,000rpm Torque: 450Nm at 6,100rpm Transmission: 7-speed PDK auto or 6-speed manual Fuel economy, combined: 13.8L/100km On sale: Available to order now Price: From Dh801,800

UAE squad Rohan Mustafa (captain), Ashfaq Ahmed, Ghulam Shabber, Rameez Shahzad, Mohammed Boota, Mohammed Usman, Adnan Mufti, Shaiman Anwar, Ahmed Raza, Imran Haider, Qadeer Ahmed, Mohammed Naveed, Amir Hayat, Zahoor Khan

If you go... Fly from Dubai or Abu Dhabi to Chiang Mai in Thailand, via Bangkok, before taking a five-hour bus ride across the Laos border to Huay Xai. The land border crossing at Huay Xai is a well-trodden route, meaning entry is swift, though travellers should be aware of visa requirements for both countries. Flights from Dubai start at Dh4,000 return with Emirates, while Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi start at Dh2,000. Local buses can be booked in Chiang Mai from around Dh50