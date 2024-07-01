Travel Unpacked: Emirates' new business class seats and Trump hotel opening in Oman

July has begun with a flurry of travel news in the region.

Emirates has announced the first three cities that its retrofitted B777 jets will fly to later this year. Egypt is the most popular summer destination for UAE travellers, according to Skyscanner. And more details have been unveiled about Oman's newest luxury hotel – the $500 million Trump International resort in Muscat.

Here's a round-up of recent travel and tourism news – in case you missed it.

$500 million luxury Trump resort coming in 2028

Trump International has revealed details about its new luxury resort in Oman, announcing that it is scheduled to open in December 2028.

The $500 million hotel will be perched 100 metres above the Gulf of Oman and boast villas with clifftop views, private infinity pools and an 18-hole championship golf course.

Part of Aida, a new affluent community in the sultanate, the hotel will have 140 rooms, suites and villas. Premium suites will overhang the clifftop and feature floor-to-ceiling windows and walls with ocean views.

Trump International says the hotel will have multiple restaurants, a private beach, children's play area and a wellness centre. It will also include Cliff Hanging Night Club, which is being designed for members only.

Eric Trump, executive vice president of The Trump Organization, said: “In collaboration with Dar Global, we are thrilled to launch Trump International Oman, heralding a new era of sophistication, impeccable service and exclusivity synonymous with the Trump standard of excellence.”

Located less than half an hour from Muscat International Airport, the development by Saudi property developer Dar Global also includes furnished villas and serviced apartments, including Trump Signature Villas that come with “elite membership” of the golf club and a Trump-branded golf cart.

Emirates unveils first routes for refurbished jets

Emirates' refurbished B777 jets will begin operating with flights to Switzerland. Photo: Emirates

Geneva will be the first destination served by Emirates' refurbished B777s.

The airline has announced that the Swiss city will begin receiving the facelifted jets from August 11. Tokyo and Brussels will be the next cities to welcome the new Emirates jets, with flights to Japan set to start on September 1 and the Belgium route opening on September 11.

Read more Emirates defers planned A350 services to Middle East and Europe amid jet delivery delays

Having undergone nose-to-tail transformations, the upgraded Boeing 777s will introduce the airline's new business class seats. Emirates has revealed that they will be set in a staggered 1-2-1 configuration and that they are designed to give travellers more privacy and comfort. Each chair is lie-flat with wider seats and aisle access for every passenger. There are also personal mini bars, storage facilities and a touch screen seat controller, as well as a 23-inch HD screen, one of the largest in the air.

Jets will also have first class, premium economy and economy cabins. The Dubai airline is refurbishing 81 Boeing 777 as part of its retrofit programme, the largest of its kind in the aviation industry and an operation that is costing upwards of $3 billion.

Emirates has already refurbished many of its double-decker A380 aircraft to add premium economy cabins. The superjumbo flights are operating to several destinations in the US, Australia and Japan, as well as to Singapore, Mumbai, Bangalore, Sao Paulo, London and Dubai.

Emirates posted bumper profits for 2023-2024 in June, and this week announced that it is overhauling staff benefits. Women will now be entitled to 90 days of paid maternity leave, up from 60, and staff have been given a 4 per cent rise on basic salary starting July 1. This comes after the airline gave its employees a bonus equivalent to 20 weeks' salary after record financial results.

The airline is on an upwards trajectory with its new A350 fleet also joining the roster in November and introducing flights to Edinburgh. Passengers travelling on the new Airbus aircraft will also be able to experience the airline's premium economy cabins and business class seats. Emirates plans to add premium economy cabins on flights to 36 cities by February.

Egypt, the UK and Thailand popular for UAE travellers

UAE travellers are flocking to Egypt, the UK and Thailand this summer. Getty Images

Travellers in the UAE are flocking to Egypt this summer, according to the latest data from online travel agency Skyscanner.

Topping a list of trending destinations, Egypt is favoured for its rich history and vibrant culture. Travellers are also heading to the UK, the second most popular destination this summer, according to Skyscanner.

Skyscanner data shows that those seeking more tropical vibes are favouring trips to Thailand, with the Asian destination ranking as the third most popular for summer travel this year. That's followed by Turkey, where travellers can explore a fusion of east meets west culture.

Flydubai adds flights to Iran's sunshine coast

Flydubai is launching flights to Iran's Kish Island in September. Photo: Flydubai

Flydubai has announced that it will start flying to Iran's Kish Island and the city of Kerman from September 7.

The Dubai airline will operate four weekly flights to Kish Island, off the southern coast of Iran. Departing from Terminal 2 in Dubai at 7.15am on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursday and Saturdays, flights will take just over one hour. The Iranian island is known for its beach resorts and watersports and is popular with scubadivers and those looking for a laid-back getaway.

Services to Kerman, in Iran's south-east, will start on September 9 and operate on Mondays and Thursdays, leaving Dubai just before 1pm and landing in the Iranian city an hour later. Famed for its location as a crossroads, the city is known for its cultural heritage and natural beauty.

“We have continued to look for opportunities to open up underserved markets and so we are pleased to offer our customers more convenient options for travel to Iran,” said Hamad Obaidalla, chief commercial officer at flydubai.

On Monday, flydubai began new daily services to Islamabad and Lahore in Pakistan, meaning the airline now serves more than 125 destinations around the world. New upcoming destinations include Basel, Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius.